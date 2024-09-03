Samsung Medison Completes Acquisition Of AI Startup Sonio Following Regulatory Approvals By French Ministry

“The opportunity to build something profoundly impactful at the intersection of healthcare, AI and real time-tech is what drew me to Sonio,” said Deepak Prakash, CTO. Being passionate about startups and tech, he enjoys taking a sustainable approach to problems. “Samsung's acquisition is a testament to the impact we have created thanks to the incredible tech, products and team we built in the past years. It is truly special that Indian engineers figure prominently in our exceptional team,” he said. Together, Samsung and Sonio aim to bring