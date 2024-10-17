Hub4Business

Rise Of Indian-Origin Cybersecurity Founders: BreachLock’s Success Story In Amsterdam

BreachLock endeavors to be the preferred choice for enterprises of all sizes through relentless innovation supported by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to understanding and addressing customer needs.

Founded in 2019, BreachLock has rapidly emerged as a global leader in Offensive Security, driven by a commitment to innovate and redefine how enterprises of all sizes identify and remediate cyber threats. What began as a vision to close the gap between security and business leaders has grown into a powerful and effective product portfolio and platform that empowers both sides to build robust security programs based on intelligent decision making.

A cornerstone of BreachLock’s success has been its integration of automated algorithms and supervised NLP-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) models into its platform, ensuring consistency, precision, and quality of test findings. Leveraging these technologies, BreachLock delivers a centralized governing approach to Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) encompassing a set of automated processes and technologies that allows enterprises to continually and consistently assess the visibility, accessibility, and exploitability of an enterprise’s digital assets.

By integrating AI algorithms with deep threat intelligence, BreachLock enables enterprises to make real-time inferences and intelligent decisions to identify and assess their vulnerabilities faster and more accurately, manage risk more effectively, and optimize their offensive security strategies. This commitment to innovation has been pivotal in driving the company’s growth from a promising startup to a leading global player in CTEM and PTaaS by 2024.

Fueling Innovation Through a Talent-First Approach

To fuel this growth, BreachLock launched an innovation hub in 2023, an advanced Offshore Development Centre (ODC) in Hyderabad, India to further propel their mission of innovation in the CTEM and PTaaS space.

With its headquarters based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, BreachLock has expanded its footprint to serve its global customers with offices and talent in New York, NY (USA), London U.K., and its ODC in India.

Indian Origins Lead to Worldwide Success

BreachLock Founder & CEO, Seemant Sehgal, started his career working for technology giants like IBM and CISCO, and eventually managed and led penetration testing and red teaming for Capital One and ING bank, the largest European bank. It was during this time Sehgal quickly recognized that there were four fundamental pitfalls of traditional pentesting: accuracy, agility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

Armed with this experience, Sehgal founded BreachLock in 2019 and quickly became a leader in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS). Dedicated to addressing these gaps, the goal was to create the world’s first, full-stack PTaaS solution to solve the need for Offensive Security and a more continuous approach to protect an attack surface that continues to grow and change every day.

A Robust and Growing Product Portfolio

Today, BreachLock offers a CTEM approach with offensive security technologies that simulate real-world attacks and threat actor techniques to identify and validate the existence of exploitable exposures and test security control effectiveness. With a product portfolio consisting of PTaaS, Attack Surface Management (ASM), Continuous Pentesting, and Red Teaming, BreachLock offers a hybrid approach with both manual and automated security testing solutions.

What Lies Ahead

Growing from less than 100 clients when PTaaS was introduced in 2019, BreachLock has emerged as a global leader in not only PTaaS but in Offensive Security serving over 1000 clients in 30 countries. Heading into 2025, BreachLock continues to experience unprecedented growth with an accelerated product roadmap that promises the delivery of modern and innovative technologies over the next year.

BreachLock endeavors to be the preferred choice for enterprises of all sizes through relentless innovation supported by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to understanding and addressing customer needs. Amid a future of uncertainty where the threat landscape continues to be more complex and treacherous, BreachLock is dedicated to investing in emerging technologies and AI-driven solutions that evolve with their clients. This commitment will help enterprises focus on security strategies that make a significant impact on ROI and achieving their security and business goals.

