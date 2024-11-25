Redefining Connectivity: How 5G Roaming Innovations Are Shaping The Future Of Telecom

As a senior team member, Pallavi’s contributions centered on the critical SMF component within the 5G core. SMF is a crucial network element that manages session establishment, a key function allowing users to initiate and maintain data sessions within the 5G network. She played an instrumental role in writing code for establishing 5G calls within SMF for Local Breakout (LBO) scenarios. This effort involved decoding Non-Access-Stratum (NAS) messages, a highly technical process central to 5G's unique network architecture. NAS messages, which travel over the NAS transport layer, connect the User Equipment (UE), such as a mobile device, with the 5G radio access network (RAN) and the 5G Core Network (CN) through either N1 or N2 interfaces. These messages are encrypted to secure data in transit and provide a layer of security essential to modern mobile networks.