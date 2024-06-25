RACE Eco: Gateway to Investment for Organizing Plastic Waste Supply Chain

RACE has forged alliances with industry giants such as Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, India’s largest PET recycler, and Rudra Ecovation Ltd, known for the largest integrated plastic recycling facility. These partnerships not only bolster RACE's procurement capabilities but also underline its leadership in the market. Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd’s recent announcement on equity investment in RACE further solidifies its position as a key gateway to investment for organizing the unorganized waste supply chain.