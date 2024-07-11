Powering Your Portfolio With The Energy Theme

Renewable Energy thrust: The share of renewable energy in India is set to increase from 33% in FY24 to 53% by FY34. Renewable energy awarded under solar, wind, hybrid, etc. has more than doubled from 21 MW FY19 to 47.47 MW in FY24. Thus, the thrust for renewable power sources in the energy value chain is set to soar in the coming years to meet domestic demand and to adhere to global climate change norms.