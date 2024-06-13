Powering Growth Of Startups: How GrowthJockey Is Helping Ventures Rewrite Their Success Stories?

Venture architects (VAs) are pivotal in guiding corporate startups through their 0-1 & 1-100 journey. They meticulously design the venture model, ensuring its viability, and position it for success in current and future market landscapes. “The process involves in-depth research to identify the right product/service and its desirability,” says Ashutosh Kumar, CEO and Founder of GrowthJockey. “VAs then proceed to design Minimum Viable Products (MVPs), develop a proof of concept (POC), and evaluate Product Market Fit (PMF).” Furthermore, VAs are instrumental in scaling businesses by crafting strategic plans and executing them with precision to drive sustainable growth in the future.