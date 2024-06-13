Hub4Business

Onward Workspaces Announces Strategic Expansion In Delhi NCR; Plans To Add 150,000 Sq. Feet By 2024

Driven by the buzz around creating innovative business experiences, the company’s expansion plan will encompass the inauguration of four new centres in Delhi NCR

Onward Workspaces
info_icon

Onward Workspaces, a premier provider of co-working spaces, managed office spaces, and virtual offices, has announced its strategic expansion within the Delhi NCR region. As part of the strategy, the company is poised to multiply its existing capacity by adding 150,000 square feet to its current portfolio, addressing the uptick in demand for flexible and built-to-suit office solutions.

 Built on an innovative and flexible workplace approach, Onward Workspaces is further geared to establish four new centres, located in Sector 126, Noida; Okhla Phase 3, Delhi; and Connaught Place (CP), Delhi. These prime locations based in vibrant business centres will ensure convenience and accessibility for robust business growth, whilst guaranteeing excellence and an abundance of opportunities designed to embark on a journey of success. 

The cohesive expansion plans mark a significant milestone in the company’s journey to become a key stakeholder in the arena of modern workspace providers, especially as the new centres are poised to increase the company’s capacity. Boasting a current portfolio of 175,000 square feet spread across 3,000 seats, the additional 150,000 square feet will elevate Onward’s total capacity to 6,000 seats by 2024

“Our expansion in the Delhi NCR region exhibits our commitment to nurturing innovative businesses and cultivating spaces where people can thrive,” said Suvrat Jain, Founder & CEO of Onward Workspaces. “Backed by our long-term vision to further expand our footprint in Delhi NCR regions, we are proud to set an investment of Rs. 18 crores, significant for the completion of our key expansion. That said, we’re striving to bring our unique solutions to more locations, helping businesses of all sizes achieve their goals in a workspace designed for success.”

Against the ever-evolving demand for superior office space solutions, Onward’s new spaces will strike a balanced distribution between managed office spaces and co-working spaces, with a 50:50 ratio. This mix ensures that the company can cater to a diverse range of client needs, from SMEs to MNCs and Fortune 500 companies that are seeking dedicated office environments. 

Since its inception, leveraging this unique approach, the company has been able to build a strong clientele, delivering managed office spaces like marquee MNCs like Thermax Ltd, Aramex & Abreco Freight and established startups like Credgenics, Dangal Games, Sociowash and InstantPay.

In addition, the state-of-the-art spaces featuring futuristic tech to bespoke possibilities will be imbued with amenities that are beyond ordinary, crafted to streamline workflows, foster creativity, boost collaboration and yield better productivity.

xxx

About Onward Workspaces

Onward Workspaces is dedicated to providing innovative and flexible workspace solutions tailored

to the needs of modern businesses. With a range of co-working spaces, managed office solutions,

and virtual office services, Onward Workspaces is committed to fostering productive and inspiring

work environments.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares
  2. Atishi, Raghav Chadha Meet Kejriwal In Tihar; Get Directions To Curb Water, Power Crises
  3. Rising Airfare, Making Air Travel Accessible, Focus On Passengers: New Aviation Minister Naidu Shares 100-Day Plan
  4. Kuwait Fire Accident: Kerala Death Toll Rises To 24; Bodies Charred Beyond Identification, DNA Test Needed
  5. Two Persons Die In Karnataka After Drinking Contaminated Water
Entertainment News
  1. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  2. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  4. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
  5. Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment
Sports News
  1. England Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27: How The Britons Can Qualify For Super 8?
  2. WI Vs NZ: Sherfane Rutherford Drags West Indies Into T20 World Cup Super 8s - Data Debrief
  3. USA Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30 Preview: Result Decides Pakistan's Fate
  4. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 Wolrd Cup 2024 Match 29 Preview: Afghans Close To Super 8
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
World News
  1. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  2. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  3. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  4. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  5. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know