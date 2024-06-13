Onward Workspaces Announces Strategic Expansion In Delhi NCR; Plans To Add 150,000 Sq. Feet By 2024

“Our expansion in the Delhi NCR region exhibits our commitment to nurturing innovative businesses and cultivating spaces where people can thrive,” said Suvrat Jain, Founder & CEO of Onward Workspaces. “Backed by our long-term vision to further expand our footprint in Delhi NCR regions, we are proud to set an investment of Rs. 18 crores, significant for the completion of our key expansion. That said, we’re striving to bring our unique solutions to more locations, helping businesses of all sizes achieve their goals in a workspace designed for success.”