Onward Workspaces Announces Strategic Expansion In Delhi NCR; Plans To Add 150,000 Sq. Feet By 2024

Onward Workspaces, a premier provider of co-working spaces, managed office spaces, and virtual offices, has announced its strategic expansion within the Delhi NCR region. As part of the strategy, the company is poised to multiply its existing capacity by adding 150,000 square feet to its current portfolio, addressing the uptick in demand for flexible and built-to-suit office solutions.
Built on an innovative and flexible workplace approach, Onward Workspaces is further geared to establish four new centres, located in Sector 126, Noida; Okhla Phase 3, Delhi; and Connaught Place (CP), Delhi. These prime locations based in vibrant business centres will ensure convenience and accessibility for robust business growth, whilst guaranteeing excellence and an abundance of opportunities designed to embark on a journey of success.
The cohesive expansion plans mark a significant milestone in the company’s journey to become a key stakeholder in the arena of modern workspace providers, especially as the new centres are poised to increase the company’s capacity. Boasting a current portfolio of 175,000 square feet spread across 3,000 seats, the additional 150,000 square feet will elevate Onward’s total capacity to 6,000 seats by 2024.
“Our expansion in the Delhi NCR region exhibits our commitment to nurturing innovative businesses and cultivating spaces where people can thrive,” said Suvrat Jain, Founder & CEO of Onward Workspaces. “Backed by our long-term vision to further expand our footprint in Delhi NCR regions, we are proud to set an investment of Rs. 18 crores, significant for the completion of our key expansion. That said, we’re striving to bring our unique solutions to more locations, helping businesses of all sizes achieve their goals in a workspace designed for success.”
Against the ever-evolving demand for superior office space solutions, Onward’s new spaces will strike a balanced distribution between managed office spaces and co-working spaces, with a 50:50 ratio. This mix ensures that the company can cater to a diverse range of client needs, from SMEs to MNCs and Fortune 500 companies that are seeking dedicated office environments.
Since its inception, leveraging this unique approach, the company has been able to build a strong clientele, delivering managed office spaces like marquee MNCs like Thermax Ltd, Aramex & Abreco Freight and established startups like Credgenics, Dangal Games, Sociowash and InstantPay.
In addition, the state-of-the-art spaces featuring futuristic tech to bespoke possibilities will be imbued with amenities that are beyond ordinary, crafted to streamline workflows, foster creativity, boost collaboration and yield better productivity.
About Onward Workspaces
Onward Workspaces is dedicated to providing innovative and flexible workspace solutions tailored
to the needs of modern businesses. With a range of co-working spaces, managed office solutions,
and virtual office services, Onward Workspaces is committed to fostering productive and inspiring
work environments.