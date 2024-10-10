Hub4Business

Nurturing The Mind And Body At Once: Get To Know Jagadguru Kripalu Ji's Unparalleled Vedic Wisdom

For millennia, philosophers have grappled with the question: "Who are we?" Let's try another question, "How many are we?"

Jagadguru Kripalu Ji
Jagadguru Kripalu Ji
info_icon

"One?" you might scoff. Isn't each of us a single entity?

Vedic wisdom unveils a profound truth: we are not one, but two. The physical body, and the eternal soul residing within. When it comes to true prosperity and optimizing our future, we must ensure the well being of both the soul and the body. While the soul is not the doer, it can reach its destination through the actions of the mind, ultimately achieving eternal bliss.

This transformative knowledge is the cornerstone of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj's unparalleled philosophy, Bhaktiyoga Tattvadarshan.

The Almighty has very kindly arranged for the nourishment of both the body and the soul in this world. Just as the body can be nourished with fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, the mind can be nourished through the vast ocean of Vedic wisdom, accessible through saints and scriptures, guiding it to its ultimate goal.

Mirroring this duality,Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji explains the existence of two worlds in accordance with the two types of 'I'. The external, material realm for the body, and the internal, spiritual realm for the mind.

The external world is merely a platform for the body's functioning. Yet, we've fallen prey to a colossal error: mistaking the material for the real, seeking happiness through fleeting sensory pleasures of sight, smell, taste, touch, and sound which are meant for mere survival, not indulgence.

Modern medicine echoes this truth. The rampant physical ailments plaguing our world, stem largely from overconsumption. Leading a simple life, focused on eating to live, not living to eat, dramatically improves our physical well-being.

True happiness, however, resides not in the external world, not even a flicker of it. It's the exclusive domain of the mind (मन). The soul, a fragment of God, can only find real happiness by attaining Him.

Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj offers the key to achieving this union: love for God. When love intensifies to the point where separation is unbearable, that's when true, eternal bliss unfolds.

To cultivate this love, Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj reveals a highly evolved meditation technique called 'Roopdhyan'. Through this method, you meditate on the beautiful form of God, whichever form resonates with you, immersing your mind in His divine names, pastimes, attributes, and abodes.

Through the span of his descension between 1922 and 2013, Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj delivered countless illuminating discourses across India and the globe. Among the numerous books he wrote, 'Prem Ras Siddhant' addresses the fundamental questions – who are we, where do we come from, and what is our ultimate purpose?

The profound teachings of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj have transformed, and continue to transform, millions of lives worldwide. To get to know more about Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, his remarkable philosophy and discover how it can revolutionize your own life, please call +918882480000 or email contact@jkp.org.in

To explore further, visit Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj's official YouTube channel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root
  5. BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Chelsea Take On Arsenal In London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  2. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Reels Off Eighth Straight Win To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Downs Daniil Medvedev To Reach Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  2. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  3. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
  4. Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
  4. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  5. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs