Nurturing The Mind And Body At Once: Get To Know Jagadguru Kripalu Ji's Unparalleled Vedic Wisdom

"One?" you might scoff. Isn't each of us a single entity?
Vedic wisdom unveils a profound truth: we are not one, but two. The physical body, and the eternal soul residing within. When it comes to true prosperity and optimizing our future, we must ensure the well being of both the soul and the body. While the soul is not the doer, it can reach its destination through the actions of the mind, ultimately achieving eternal bliss.
This transformative knowledge is the cornerstone of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj's unparalleled philosophy, Bhaktiyoga Tattvadarshan.
The Almighty has very kindly arranged for the nourishment of both the body and the soul in this world. Just as the body can be nourished with fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, the mind can be nourished through the vast ocean of Vedic wisdom, accessible through saints and scriptures, guiding it to its ultimate goal.
Mirroring this duality,Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji explains the existence of two worlds in accordance with the two types of 'I'. The external, material realm for the body, and the internal, spiritual realm for the mind.
The external world is merely a platform for the body's functioning. Yet, we've fallen prey to a colossal error: mistaking the material for the real, seeking happiness through fleeting sensory pleasures of sight, smell, taste, touch, and sound which are meant for mere survival, not indulgence.
Modern medicine echoes this truth. The rampant physical ailments plaguing our world, stem largely from overconsumption. Leading a simple life, focused on eating to live, not living to eat, dramatically improves our physical well-being.
True happiness, however, resides not in the external world, not even a flicker of it. It's the exclusive domain of the mind (मन). The soul, a fragment of God, can only find real happiness by attaining Him.
Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj offers the key to achieving this union: love for God. When love intensifies to the point where separation is unbearable, that's when true, eternal bliss unfolds.
To cultivate this love, Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj reveals a highly evolved meditation technique called 'Roopdhyan'. Through this method, you meditate on the beautiful form of God, whichever form resonates with you, immersing your mind in His divine names, pastimes, attributes, and abodes.
Through the span of his descension between 1922 and 2013, Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj delivered countless illuminating discourses across India and the globe. Among the numerous books he wrote, 'Prem Ras Siddhant' addresses the fundamental questions – who are we, where do we come from, and what is our ultimate purpose?
The profound teachings of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj have transformed, and continue to transform, millions of lives worldwide.