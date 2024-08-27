Neha Khanna On Building Fabrica Kraft: A Beacon Of Diversity, Sustainability, And Social Impact

Neha Khanna: "At Fabrica Kraft, our mission is to merge style with sustainability, creating products that not only look good but also do good. Our diverse range includes bags, home & living items, accessories, and gifts, all crafted with a deep commitment to ethical production and social responsibility. Our handcrafted bags and terracotta jewelry showcase the rich tradition of Indian craftsmanship, bringing these skills to a global audience and ensuring that they are preserved and celebrated. We prioritize eco-friendly materials, fair wages, and sustainable practices at every step of our process. For instance, our home & living collection is crafted by artisans from marginalized communities, providing them with a reliable source of income. By choosing Fabrica Kraft, our customers are not just purchasing products; they are supporting a movement towards a more responsible and inclusive world."