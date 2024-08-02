Navigating The Complexities And Opportunities Of The African Market: The Tolaram Success Story under Deepak Singhal's Leadership

One such company that has surmounted these would be Tolaram, under the leadership of Deepak Singhal (49), an alumnus of Stanford GSB, who grew the company from a family business to a multinational enterprise in Africa. Deepak began his finance career in 1998 at Hindustan Unilever and relocated to Nigeria in 1999 to join the family business of Tolaram. The company, at that point in time, was worth approximately INR 20 crore with only one production facility in one country. In 2023, under the leadership of Deepak Singhal, Tolaram's earnings soared to nearly INR 12,000 crore with 28 production facilities sprawled across Africa and the Middle East.