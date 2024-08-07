National Workshop: Unlocking Finance To Support Climate And Clean Air Solutions In India

Background

Polluted air is creating a health emergency. It also takes a heavy toll on the economy – with air pollution in South Asia costing 10.3 per cent of GDP, respectively, in 2019. Exposure to air pollution can lead to stroke, diabetes, heart diseases, lung cancer, and respiratory diseases –all of which could severely affect quality of life.

Cost-effective solutions to address air pollution exist and have been identified to address the major sources of air pollution. While contribution of each source may vary depending on location, fossil fuel emissions from coal burning for power and heat, transport, industrial furnaces, brick kilns, agriculture, domestic solid fuel heating, and the unregulated burning of waste are considered the main sources of air pollution. In Asia Pacific, report Air Pollution in Asia Pacific: Science Based Solutions by UNEP’s Asia Pacific Clean Air Partnership (APCAP) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) have identified 25 policy and technological solutions to address the five key sectors contributing to air pollution in Asia Pacific.

Despite these multiple benefits, clean air interventions and other air quality management elements have not been financed to their full potential. Based on UNEP’s analysis, a lack of resources has led to a limited uptake of measures to reduce emissions of pollutants across key economic sectors; an inability to invest in data analysis; and a lack of enforcement and implementation capacity. There were similar findings in the CERCA and UNEP 2023 Needs Assessment Report for Air Quality Management in India which found funding for implementation-focused projects to improve air quality is disproportionate to the scale of the problem. It emphasizes that financing clean air actions should be seen as an investment for health, social and economic benefits.

Climate finance is one large untapped source of funding that can deliver cleaner air and a healthier environment. Unfortunately, only 2 per cent of international public climate finance intentionally tackles air pollution, which is the share of funding that contributes to achieving the Paris Agreement. One example of such a mechanism that could be explored to achieve co-benefits is Japan’s Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM). The JCM is a bilateral or multilateral framework designed to promote international cooperation in greenhouse gas emissions reduction projects. It enables developed countries to cooperate with developing countries in implementing emission reduction projects and to share resulting emission reductions as "joint credits."

Promising action and innovative technology and industry solutions are on the rise to address this health and environmental risk. Engagement of the industry and private sector will be critical for innovation and transformative action. This will help shift public and private investments towards less polluting practices in high impact sectors, such as energy, industry, agriculture, transport, waste, and residential sectors. The National Productivity Council (NPC) has undertaken stakeholder consultations with industry representatives from six sectors (chlor alkali, cement, pulp & paper, iron & steel, textile, and fertilizer) and has collected potential project ideas focusing on mitigation of air pollutant and GHG emissions (seebox 1). The potential ideas include technological intervention, R&D measures, process modifications, energy efficiency measures etc. from various industry representatives.

Objectives