National Workshop: Unlocking Finance To Support Climate And Clean Air Solutions In India

Date: 8-9 August 2024
Venue: Tamarind Hall, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, India
Background
Polluted air is creating a health emergency. It also takes a heavy toll on the economy – with air pollution in South Asia costing 10.3 per cent of GDP, respectively, in 2019. Exposure to air pollution can lead to stroke, diabetes, heart diseases, lung cancer, and respiratory diseases –all of which could severely affect quality of life.
Cost-effective solutions to address air pollution exist and have been identified to address the major sources of air pollution. While contribution of each source may vary depending on location, fossil fuel emissions from coal burning for power and heat, transport, industrial furnaces, brick kilns, agriculture, domestic solid fuel heating, and the unregulated burning of waste are considered the main sources of air pollution. In Asia Pacific, report Air Pollution in Asia Pacific: Science Based Solutions by UNEP’s Asia Pacific Clean Air Partnership (APCAP) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) have identified 25 policy and technological solutions to address the five key sectors contributing to air pollution in Asia Pacific.
Despite these multiple benefits, clean air interventions and other air quality management elements have not been financed to their full potential. Based on UNEP’s analysis, a lack of resources has led to a limited uptake of measures to reduce emissions of pollutants across key economic sectors; an inability to invest in data analysis; and a lack of enforcement and implementation capacity. There were similar findings in the CERCA and UNEP 2023 Needs Assessment Report for Air Quality Management in India which found funding for implementation-focused projects to improve air quality is disproportionate to the scale of the problem. It emphasizes that financing clean air actions should be seen as an investment for health, social and economic benefits.
Climate finance is one large untapped source of funding that can deliver cleaner air and a healthier environment. Unfortunately, only 2 per cent of international public climate finance intentionally tackles air pollution, which is the share of funding that contributes to achieving the Paris Agreement. One example of such a mechanism that could be explored to achieve co-benefits is Japan’s Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM). The JCM is a bilateral or multilateral framework designed to promote international cooperation in greenhouse gas emissions reduction projects. It enables developed countries to cooperate with developing countries in implementing emission reduction projects and to share resulting emission reductions as "joint credits."
Promising action and innovative technology and industry solutions are on the rise to address this health and environmental risk. Engagement of the industry and private sector will be critical for innovation and transformative action. This will help shift public and private investments towards less polluting practices in high impact sectors, such as energy, industry, agriculture, transport, waste, and residential sectors. The National Productivity Council (NPC) has undertaken stakeholder consultations with industry representatives from six sectors (chlor alkali, cement, pulp & paper, iron & steel, textile, and fertilizer) and has collected potential project ideas focusing on mitigation of air pollutant and GHG emissions (seebox 1). The potential ideas include technological intervention, R&D measures, process modifications, energy efficiency measures etc. from various industry representatives.
Objectives
To facilitate identifying sector specific innovation and customized solutions: Encouraging different industries to propose ideas on new technologies, processes, and solutions that can effectively reduce emissions. Different industries face different challenges when it comes to emissions reduction. The EOIs help identify and prioritize solutions that are tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of the concerned industry. The EOIs received shall be collated to have a diverse range of perspectives, leading to a broader pool of potential solutions.
To support the development of bankable projects: To guide participants in developing bankable project proposals that are both economically and socially viable, with a focus on addressing air pollution from industries.
To understand funding schemes: To enhance understanding of various funding mechanisms and explore an enabling environment necessary to secure the funding.
To foster collaboration: Encouraging participation from various sectors shall foster collaboration and partnerships. This can involve collaboration between industries, research institutions, government agencies, and other stakeholders, leading to more comprehensive and effective solutions.
Box 1. Initial project ideas from stakeholder consultations
To obtain relevant project ideas NPC has undertaken stakeholder consultations with following sectors:Chlor alkali Cement Pulp & paper Iron and steel Textile Fertilizer
Some of the project ideas obtained from the stakeholder consultations include:Cost effective technology for conversion of small and medium scale coal based DRI plants to Gas based [Small scale < 0.05 MTPA; Medium scale (>0.05 MTPA and <0.15MTPA)] Alternative reducing agent in place of carbon in sponge iron manufacturing Appropriate technology to replace thermal energy consumed in sponge iron manufacturing and steel industry by renewable energy Appropriate technology for conversion of very old fertilizer (Urea) plants having undergone maximum energy conservation into a hybrid mode utilizing green hydrogen Appropriate technology for conversion of complex fertilizer manufacturing units with no access to waste heat recovery into renewable energy based plants Improved membrane technology for Chlor Alkali manufacturing plants Technology for high pressure (8-9 Kg) steam oven Waste Heat recovery system for HCl furnaces Energy efficient technology for caustic lye evaporation Installation of energy efficient equipment including pumps chillers. Boilers etc. Installation of waste heat recovery systems Installation of solar PV system / roof top solar plants Installation of heat exchangers
National Workshop on Unlocking finance to support climate and clean air solutions in India
8-9 August 2024
Tamarind Hall, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, India
DAY 1 (8 August 2024)
Master of Ceremonies: Ms. Nikita, Deputy Director, Environment & Climate Action Group, National Productivity Council
Time
|
Agenda
|
9.00 –9.30
|
Registration
|
9.30 –9.40
|
Welcome Address & Opening RemarksMr.S.Gopalakrishnan IAS Director General National Productivity Council (NPC)
NPC’s Mission has been to contribute to the sustainable inclusive socioeconomic development of the country by enhancing productivity. Mitigating air pollution to achieve net-zero carbon emissions through sustainable development involves adopting renewable energy enhancing energy efficiency promoting green infrastructure and implementing circular economy practices. These measures reduce emissions improve air quality and support sustainable economic growth balancing environmental protection with societal needs.
9.30 –9.50
|
InauguralAddress/RemarksMr. Mozaharul Alam Officer-in-Charge UNEP India Country Office and Regional Coordinator for Climate Action UNEP Asia and the Pacific Office Ms. MikikoTanaka Director Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia ESCAP Mr. Yu Kamei Director Office for International Cooperation Environmental Management Bureau Ministry of the Environment Japan (MoEJ) (online) Mr. Shalabh Tandon Regional Head of Operations and Climate Change - South Asia International Finance Corporation (IFC)
UNEP’s Asia Pacific Clean Air Partnership (APCAP) supported by the Ministry of Environment of Japan and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC)developed of an integrated air quality and climate assessment called “Air Pollution in the Asia Pacific: Science-based Solutions” which identifies a portfolio of 25 clean air measures that if implemented could substantially improve air quality and deliver benefits for climate. The Government of Japan leads the efforts for mitigating air pollution with co-benefits of GHG emission reduction.
9.50 –10.20
|
Tea Break
|
10.20 –10.35
|
Address by Chief GuestMr. Kamran Rizvi IAS Secretary Ministry of Heavy Industries
India's action plan includes the National Clean Air Programme expanding renewable energy promoting electric vehicles enhancing energy efficiency afforestation waste management and stringent industry regulations. Committed to reducing emissions intensity by 45% by 2030 India aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
|
10.35 –11.00
|
Introduction: Asia Pacific Clean Air Partnership and developing bankable projects for airpollution reduction
Ms. Kakuko Nagatani-Yoshida UNEP Global Coordinator for Chemicals and Pollution Action Subprogramme / Global Coordinator for Finance and Economic Transformations Subprogramme a.i.
The Asia Pacific Clean Air Partnership (APCAP) initiated by UNEP aims to improve air quality across the Asia-Pacific region. By fostering regional cooperation sharing best practices and promoting sustainable policies and technologies APCAP addresses air pollution challenges enhancing public health and supporting global climate goals. Developing bankable projects for air pollution reduction involves identifying feasible initiatives such as renewable energy adoption clean transportation and waste management. These projects require robust financial models stakeholder engagement and risk assessments to attract investment and ensure effective implementation leading to tangible improvements in air quality and public health.
11.00 –11.30
|
Co-benefits approach: Air pollution and climate changeMr. Yoshinori Momose Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) Office of International Carbon Market Ministry of the Environment Japan (online) Ms.YumiYasuda Environment Management Bureau Ministry of the Environment Japan
MOEJ is promoting the co-benefit approach on air pollution and climate change to many countries including India by introducing Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM). Introducing appropriate Japanese technology to India is a “key” for this bilateral cooperation.
|
11.30 –12.30
|
Panel Discussion: Air pollution its sources and solutions
Moderator: Mr. Shailesh Vickram Singh Founder and Director Massive Earth Foundation
PanellistsMr. Ved Prakash Mishra Director Hazardous Substances Management Division Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change Professor Mayank Kumar Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Mr. Dinesh Kulkarni Bharat Kisan Sangh (online)
Air pollution in India stems from vehicular emissions industrial discharges construction dust and agricultural residue burning. Rapid urbanization and population growth worsen the issue leading to severe health impacts. Addressing this requires stricter regulations cleaner energy adoption and increased public awareness to reduce pollution and protect health.
12.30 –13.00
|
State of Air Quality and National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in IndiaDr. Prashant Gargava Director National Clean Air Programme Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change
Air Quality Action Forum (AQAF): Introduction of AQAF and Findings of the NeedsAssessment Report for Air Quality Management in IndiaMr. Valentin Foltescu Programme Management Officer UNEP India Country Office Mr. Sumit Sharma Programme Officer UNEP India Country Office
In 2021 UNEP together with partners launched the Air Quality Action Forum (AQAF) - a groundbreaking platform bringing together stakeholders from diverse sectors including the corporate sector expert institutions international development agencies philanthropic organizations and the UN system to support the Government of India in its efforts to improve air quality and management. The AQAF aims to collectively address the challenges posed by air pollution and pave the way towards a cleaner healthier future. In 2023 CERCA and UNEP developed an assessment of the challenges and needs for more effective air quality management in India focusing on Science Technology Capacity building and Outreach activities Finance and Policy.
|
13.00 –14.00
|
Lunch Break
|
14.00 –15.30
|
Panel Discussion: Understanding potential project ideas on climate and clean air mitigationmeasures in various industrial sectors
Moderator: Dr. Shukla Pal Director Environment & Climate Action Group NPC
Panellists:Dr. Ashwani Kumar Dixit Scientist – F Central Pulp & Paper Research Institute (CPPRI) (paper and pulp) Dr. S.K Chaturvedi Joint Director and Head of Center National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) (Cement) Mr. Manish Goswami Chief (Technical) Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) (fertilizer) Mr. Deependra Kashiva Director General Sponge Iron Manufacturer India (SIMA) (iron and steel) Mr. Hitesh Panchasara and Dr. Ved Prakash Operational Excellence Technology Unit Atul Ltd Gujarat (Chlor Alkali and Specialty Chemicals) Dr. U. S. Teotia Chief Manager-Agricultural Sciences Indian potash Limited New Delhi (Sugar Sector) Ms. Jyoti Gaba Reliance Industries Limited (Chemical)
To attain clean air and net-zero carbon emissions in Indian industry essential infrastructure and technologies include renewable energy integration energy-efficient manufacturing processes carbon capture and storage systems waste-to-energy facilities and sustainable transportation solutions.
Additionally investing in green infrastructure such as green buildings and eco-friendly manufacturing practices is crucial. These measures can mitigate emissions enhance air quality and promote sustainable industrial development aligned with climate goals.
15.30 –16.00
|
Tea Break
|
16.00 –17.00
|
Panel Discussion: Strengthening engagement of corporate in air pollution and GHGemission mitigation
Moderator: Mr. Tejinder Miglani Partner Climate Angels Formerly CTO - Indiabulls Co-founder Incedo Inc.
PanellistsMr. Vikas Bhatia ESG Head Varun Beverage Ms. Pamela Tikku Vice President & Head - Auto Group Public Affairs Mahindra Group Mr.PrasannaSingh Managing Editor Saur Energy International (TBC) Mr. Kartik Kilachand Executive Chairman & CoFounder IITians Influencing India's Transformation Mr. Anuj Duggal Head of Sustainability/ESG NASSCOM
The panel discussion featuring corporate CSR and policy experts will address how to engage corporations in air pollution and GHG emission mitigation efforts. These specialists will discuss effective strategies for integrating environmental initiatives into corporate social responsibility programs and policy frameworks. The session will explore successful case studies regulatory incentives and the impact of corporate involvement on sustainability goals.
DAY 2 (9 August 2024)
Master of Ceremonies: Ms. Nikita, Deputy Director, Environment & Climate Action Group, National Productivity Council
Time
|
Agenda
|
9.00 –9.30
|
Registration
|
9.30 –11.00
|
Session: Perspectives on solutions to address emissions from open burning of agriculturalcrop residues and future sustainability
Moderator: Ms. Mikiko Tanaka Director Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia ESCAP
PanellistsMr. Jagdish Singh AD Agriculture Government of Punjab (online) Mr. J P Choudhary JD Agricultural Engineering Government of Uttar Pradesh (online) Mr. Karan Dhillon Bharti Kissan Union Sidhupur Punjab (farmers union) Mr.RaspinderSinghGrewal Kheti Virasat Mission Ludhiana Punjab (sustainable agriculture) Ms. Rupsi Garg Kheti Virasat Mission Punjab (organic cotton initiative) Mr. Sukhmeet Singh CEO A2P Energy Private Ltd. Chandigarh Punjab (bio-fuel initiative)
Implementing sustainable farming practices like agroforestry and organic farming alongside conservation agriculture techniques can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve soil health. Additionally utilizing agricultural waste for biogas production can mitigate methane emissions while promoting renewable energy sources for cooking and heating in rural areas. As innovative solutions for crop residue management emerge and develop it is also important to address the dilemma of economic viability and environmental sustainability of agriculture more holistically.
|
11.00 –11.30
|
Tea Break
|
11.30 –13.00
|
Session: Data Matters – Atmospheric Environment Network
Moderator: Dr. Mukesh Sharma Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur India
PanellistsDr.SachikoHayashida Research Institute for Humanity and Nature (RIHN) Dr. Akie Yuba Asian Center for Air Pollution (ACAP) Mr. Takeshi Kobayashi Japan Environment Technology Association (JETA) (online) Mr. Hiroki Hashimoto Sibata Scientific Technology Ltd. (online)
As research on the impact of air pollution on our lives progress there is a concurrent need to take further measures. There is now a question raised on how precisely we know our air quality and how accurate data is necessary in obtaining all pertinent information. In this session we aim to introduce the concept of efficient air quality data collection regarding the concept of developing an air quality monitoring network including low-cost sensors.
|
13.00 –14.00
|
Lunch Break
|
14.00 –15.30
|
Session: Life Matters: Unlocking finance by introducing multiple benefit approach
Moderator: Dr. Archana Walia India Director Clean Air Asia (CAA)Dr. Kamal Vatta Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Ms. Jihyun Lee Senior Programme Management Officer United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Dr. Enkhtsetseg Shinee Coordinator Air Quality Energy and Health WHO Asia-Pacific Centre for Environment and Health in the Western Pacific Region (online) Dr. Swati Chauhn Advisor Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance & Policy Analysis (AIGGPA) (online) Ms. Yumi Yasuda Deputy Director Ministry of the Environment Japan
By hearing from multiple agencies including the relevant funding organizations it aims to offer representatives of government agencies related industry groups local governments private companies and others who seek technical cooperation an opportunity to brainstorm and support developed collaborative efforts.
Session: Technology Matters – Available technology solutions
Moderator: Ms. Yumi Yasuda Deputy Director Ministry of the Environment JapanDr.SachikoHayashida Research Institute for Humanity and Nature (RIHN) Mr. Masahiro Nochi System Engineering Service Co. Ltd Dr.MinoruFujii The National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES) Dr. Remi Chandran Remote Sensing Technology Center of Japan (RESTEC)
By introducing examples of technologies related to air pollution and climate change countermeasures in especially South Asia it aims to provide business matching opportunities: "issues to be solved" and "solutions that can be provided".
|
15.30 –16.00
|
Donor landscape for addressing air pollution
Moderator: Mr. Vikas Arora Chief Investment Officer Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN)
PanellistsMr. Girish Aivalli CEO of India Impact Investors Council Ms. Mugdha Jain Country Lead India for Clean Air Fund
Startups in India offer innovative solutions to tackle air pollution and achieve net-zero carbon emissions. Leveraging technology and entrepreneurship these ventures focus on renewable energy clean transportation waste management and green infrastructure. Supported by diverse funding sources startups play a crucial role in driving sustainable development and environmental stewardship.
|
16.00 –16.15
|
Tea Break
|
16.15 –16.45
|
LowCarbon.Earth: Clean Air Innovation through Green StartupsPanel Discussion: What will it take to solve air pollution?
Moderator: Ms. Vasudha Madhavan Founder & CEO Ostara Advisors
PanellistsMr. Akshay Singhal Founder and CEO Log9 Mr. Amit Kekare Head of eMobility Siemens Mr. Guru Inder Mohan Singh Founder & CEO Carbon Circle Mr. Raghav Arora Founder & CTO Statiq Mr. Kapil Sharma COO Evera Mr. Yogiraj Gogia Senior Director Battery Smart
The panel discussion will bring together startup founders to address the critical question: What will it take to solve air pollution? These entrepreneurs will share their innovative approaches and solutions aimed at combating air pollution. The session will explore the challenges and opportunities they face the role of technology and the potential for impactful partnerships.
|
16.45 –17.30
|
LowCarbon.Earth: Clean Air Innovation through Green Startups
Panel Discussion: Investment opportunities in the domain of air pollution and GHGemission mitigation solutions
Moderator: Mr. Shailesh Vickram Singh Founder and Director Massive Earth Foundation
PanellistsMr. Nakul Zaveri Partner LeapFrog Investments Ms. Ruchira Shukla Co-Founder and Managing Partner Synapses Mr. Koushik Rajagopalan Director IFU Ms. Vinutha Raju Vice President of Investment Climate Angels
The panel discussion featuring investors will focus on the investment opportunities in air pollution and GHG emission mitigation solutions. These experts will discuss the growing market for environmental technologies the criteria for funding innovative projects and the potential returns on investment. The session will highlight successful case studies and explore the future landscape of sustainable investment.
|
17.30 –18.00
|
Showcase: Featuring selected startups working to address air pollutionStrawcture Dharaksha ActiveBuildings ArSta Eco
|
18.00 –18.15
|
Closing Remarks and Vote of ThanksMs. Mihoko Nagai First Secretary Embassy of Japan to India Mr. Shombi Sharp UN Resident Coordinator for India Representative from CPCB Mr. Sh. Khanendra D. Bhardwaj Regional Director & Head Regional Directorate – Delhi NPC
18.15
Cocktail and networking dinner(by invitation)