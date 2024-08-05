Kshitij Polyline Raises Rs 25 Crores, Eyes Strategic Growth And Tata Stake

The company has raised Rs 25 crores from its recently closed rights issue. “The proceeds from this rights issue will be strategically utilized to reduce our debt and procure new machinery, aligning with our goals for sustainable growth and enhanced operational efficiency. As a result, we anticipate that our existing finance cost of Rs 217.98 Lakhs will reduce by more than 50 per cent, while our production capacity is expected to increase by 30-40 per cent in FY25,” the company said.