Join the 2024 'Go Green With Taiwan' Global Sustainability Call For Proposals! Register By August 31 For A Chance To Win $20,000!

The 2024 “Go Green with Taiwan” global call for proposal event seeks outstanding proposals worldwide that incorporate Taiwan’s green energy products or solutions.

As the world shifts towards green energy and sustainable economies, Taiwan has built a strong portfolio of green products and technologies. The 2024 “Go Green with Taiwan” global call for proposal event invites proposers worldwide to showcase their creativity using Taiwan’s sustainable green products and solutions. This initiative aims to foster international collaboration for global sustainable development and protect a green planet for future generations. The top three proposals will each receive a US $20,000 cash prize!

Taiwan’s green industry is growing rapidly, and Taiwanese companies are becoming ideal partners for international cooperation in sectors like energy and energy storage, energy efficiency, low-carbon transportation, green environmental materials, environmental equipment, and circular economy initiatives. For example, Delta Electronics, Inc., a global leader in energy management systems, has implemented electric vehicle-friendly infrastructure at its global offices. Using the DeltaGrid® EVM as a core charging management system, Delta optimizes energy distribution through AI analysis of daily usage data, managing EV charging, solar power generation, and energy storage. This approach has delivered significant energy cost savings of 15.64% at Delta’s European headquarters and can be scaled to shopping center parking lots, residential areas, and office buildings.

Taiwanese companies are also crucial in the global low-carbon transportation supply chain. For example, Fukuta Elec. & Mach. Co., Ltd. partnered with Tesla to reduce the weight of electric vehicle motors from 400 kilograms to under 60 kilograms, meeting the diverse manufacturing needs of global electric vehicles and expanding collaboration with brands like Mazda. Their lightweight technology enhances product competitiveness in EV market. Tron Energy Technology Corporation has capitalized on government initiatives promoting electric bus replacements, forming strategic alliances in Southeast Asia and India. The company has adopted the semiconductor division of labor model, focusing on core components and outsourcing vehicle assembly to local factories. Tron Energy currently produces 200 electric buses annually, with over 50% manufactured locally. Future plans include advancing autonomous driving technology and expanding into global markets.

In eco-friendly materials and circular economy, Acer Incorporated introduced its eco-friendly laptop, the Aspire Vero, in 2021. This laptop incorporates post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) and ocean-bound plastic (OBP), with a body made from 30-40% PCR plastic and a touchpad crafted entirely from OBP. The packaging uses up to 90% recycled paper and employs standard screws for easy repair and upgrades, extending product’s lifespan. The packaging box is designed for reuse, with internal dividers convertible into a laptop stand and cushioning materials repurposed as seedling pots, exemplifying excellent circular design principles.

Taiwan has robust industrial technology, skilled talent, and comprehensive software and hardware resources. In addition to the mentioned companies, Taiwan boasts numerous other exemplary green energy industries and a fully integrated supply chain. Supported by government policies, Taiwan is poised to play a pivotal role in driving global sustainable green energy transformation. The 2024 “Go Green with Taiwan” global call for proposal event seeks outstanding proposals worldwide that incorporate Taiwan’s green energy products or solutions.

The “Go Green with Taiwan” global call for proposal event, organized by the International Trade Administration (TITA) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is open for submissions until August 31, 2024, Taiwan time (GMT+08:00). We cordially welcome creative proposers from around the world to actively participate and join hands with Taiwan in creating a green and sustainable future! For details on the proposal process and related information,

Please visit the official event website: gogreen.taiwanexcellence.org.

