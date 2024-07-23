Join the 2024 'Go Green With Taiwan' Global Sustainability Call For Proposals! Register By August 31 For A Chance To Win $20,000!

Taiwanese companies are also crucial in the global low-carbon transportation supply chain. For example, Fukuta Elec. & Mach. Co., Ltd. partnered with Tesla to reduce the weight of electric vehicle motors from 400 kilograms to under 60 kilograms, meeting the diverse manufacturing needs of global electric vehicles and expanding collaboration with brands like Mazda. Their lightweight technology enhances product competitiveness in EV market. Tron Energy Technology Corporation has capitalized on government initiatives promoting electric bus replacements, forming strategic alliances in Southeast Asia and India. The company has adopted the semiconductor division of labor model, focusing on core components and outsourcing vehicle assembly to local factories. Tron Energy currently produces 200 electric buses annually, with over 50% manufactured locally. Future plans include advancing autonomous driving technology and expanding into global markets.