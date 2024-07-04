Jesu Narkarunai Arasu Malaiyappan pioneering Data Solutions On A Global Scale

Jesu has shared his insights on leveraging AI in data management at numerous conferences and webinars. He also mentors and guides emerging talents, simplifying complex concepts in big data and AI technologies. Jesu's scholarly contributions are noteworthy, with several published articles in peer-reviewed journals on areas like AI-powered self-healing systems, Cloud compliance through machine learning, and AI-driven analytics for real-time decision-making. These publications underscore his deep commitment to advancing technological innovation and academic discourse.