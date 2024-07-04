Jesu Narkarunai Arasu Malaiyappan pioneering Data Solutions On A Global Scale

Jesu Narkarunai Arasu Malaiyappan, a visionary leader in the world of software engineering and a proud IEEE senior member, has revolutionised data management and analytics across various global industries. With over two decades of expertise, Jesu has architected scalable and reliable storage platforms and cloud-based big-data analytics platforms.
His groundbreaking contributions include pioneering a 12 PB daily requests Data Platform for Meta’s diverse products, ensuring robust privacy and efficiency.
Jesu's leadership was instrumental in developing Meta’s anti-scraping data platform, which processes over 12 petabytes of data daily, setting industry benchmarks for data security and resource optimization. Recognizing his contributions to cybersecurity and her relentless pursuit of excellence, the Indian Achievers Forum bestowed upon him the esteemed “Goldern Pinnacle Award.”
Jesu’s extensive expertise and profound knowledge have propelled numerous organisations across various sectors to the forefront of technological innovations. Mr. Jesu led significant projects at Volkswagen’s Automotive Cloud and at Microsoft, where he architected Azure’s intelligence platform handling 16 terabytes of data daily.
His innovative approaches and deployment of cutting-edge technology have empowered companies like Ferrari, British Airways, and PepsiCo to enhance their data-driven decision-making processes. Jesu’s proficiency also extends into AI, having developed several AI-driven products that enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement.
Beyond his notable tech career, Jesu Narkarunai Arasu Malaiyappan is an esteemed speaker and a thought leader.
Jesu has shared his insights on leveraging AI in data management at numerous conferences and webinars. He also mentors and guides emerging talents, simplifying complex concepts in big data and AI technologies. Jesu's scholarly contributions are noteworthy, with several published articles in peer-reviewed journals on areas like AI-powered self-healing systems, Cloud compliance through machine learning, and AI-driven analytics for real-time decision-making. These publications underscore his deep commitment to advancing technological innovation and academic discourse.
Currently, as a Software Engineering Lead at Meta Platforms, Jesu continues to drive technological innovation, making significant contributions to the field of data science and engineering, aiming for a transformative impact on a global scale. His work not only advances his field but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of engineers and data scientists.