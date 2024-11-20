ITW Catalyst Refreshes Itself To Catalyst 2.0

ITW Catalyst, one of India’s fastest growing sports consulting firms set up in 2019 and driven by the vision to act as a catalyst for brands to achieve strategic marketing objectives using a unique Return on Objectives (ROO) approach, announced a brand refresh this week, rechristening itself ITW Catalyst 2.0. The refreshed version builds on the company’s pioneering foray into sports, entertainment, and media consulting that has brought global standards and innovative practices to the space over the last 5 years – a term which began with them stitching the partnership between Mumbai Indians and Marriott Bonvoy, and has since grown into over 100 deals (with brands including giants such as Coca Cola, Mahindra and ITC among others) worth almost a quarter of a billion dollars across 20+ teams in the IPL, the WPL, PKL and the ISL as well as global sports properties such as the ICC Cricket World Cup and marquee entertainment events including concert tours of Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh.