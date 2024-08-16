How Vineet Dhanawat Is Harnessing Machine Learning To Combat Spam

Enter Dhanawat and his expertise in machine learning. Building upon his experience at industry giants like Oracle and IBM, he’s developed neural net-based models for recognizing near duplicates of images — creating matching algorithms that can automatically identify and label images that are similar to those that have been identified as false by human fact-checkers. Even if an image has been altered to look like new content, Dhanawat’s algorithm is able to flag it with a fair amount of accuracy.