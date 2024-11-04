How Arjun Mantri Is Revolutionizing OTT TV Streaming: Launching OTT Service Sports Pages And Real-Time KPI Processing

As a crucial member of his team, his contributions have led to significant impacts. He optimized data pipelines and ensured data integrity, resulting in improved efficiency and scalability. Mantri collaborated with cross-functional teams to launch a dedicated sports page, enhancing the user experience by providing easy access to live and upcoming sports events. He also developed and deployed Airflow DAGs, enabling real-time tracking of user activities and improved data-driven decision-making. Furthermore, his work in integrating data with third-party providers resulted in enhanced user analytics, thereby improving customer experience.