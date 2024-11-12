Hub4Business

Holistic Learning, Digital Transformation, And Global Impact: The Legacy Of Satyam Roychowdhury

Discover the inspiring journey of Techno India Group's founders who revolutionized education in India. Learn how their vision transformed computer education and established Sister Nivedita University as a leader in multi-disciplinary learning.

Satyam Roychowdhury
Satyam Roychowdhury
1. Being a significant force in transforming the educational landscape in India, what inspired you to enter the education sector?

Necessity is the mother of all invention, always. Our journey to venture into the education sector, too, was born out of a genuine need. Back in the early 1980s, a dearth of private engineering colleges in West Bengal compelled meritorious students to relocate to other states for higher studies. This was causing a massive brain drain of the state, and it had to be stopped at any cost. Bengal was totally oblivious to computer literacy at that time. Adamant to break the stereotype of school pass-outs joining typing classes, my elder brother Goutam Roychowdhury and I realised the immense potential of computer education, as we could foresee that the professional life of the new generation would substantially be dependent on the application of computer in day-to-day life. We felt the strong urge to save our state from losing its academic cream. After a lot of struggle, in 1984, we could finally open the first computer training centre in a small room near our home in Chinsurah, Hooghly, and that was the birth of the Institute of Computer Engineers, India (ICE[I]), which led to the birth of Techno India Group later.

To me, education is a commitment to the society; the mission is to bring about social equality through the spread of education among the masses. Over four decades, Techno India Group has played a pivotal role in revolutionising the educational landscape of India, persistently creating an equitable, dynamic, and future-ready system.

2. What is your broader vision for Sister Nivedita University which has emerged as a leader in multi-disciplinary education?

When any educational institution is established, the real ‘foundation stone’ is the vision behind it. A university in its truest essence, is built not only to impart knowledge, but to be an instrument for societal growth, innovation, and cultural development. When Sister Nivedita University was established in 2017 as a tribute to Sister Nivedita on her 150th birth anniversary, it was the youngest university in West Bengal, a dream project woven into reality. The broader vision that I had in mind, was to provide a transformative impact on the society through inclusiveness, and encourage creativity, entrepreneurship, and research. Just in a short span of seven years, SNU has established itself as a leader in multi-disciplinary education, and a forerunner in shaping future leaders and innovators across an array of professional fields.

With a futuristic industry-integrated curriculum, technology-driven methodologies, synchronized learning technologies, skill-based education, with ample mid-course and end-course internship opportunities to become industry-ready, and with overseas collaborations for inter-university cross-functioning, Sister Nivedita University has become the ‘university of choice’ that aims at a 360-degree development of students. The institution persistently strives to bridge the industry-academia gap by developing a unique model to integrate the emerging skill-based training done through designing and implementing a curriculum that focuses on innovation and entrepreneurship.

3. You have been a pioneer in integrating digital technologies into education. How do you see the future of digital learning?

Integrating digital technologies into education is a dynamic process that Techno India has pioneered for four decades now, and it requires continuous adaptation and innovation. By leveraging these technologies into education, institutions can create accessible and personalized learning experiences that help students to face the challenges of the 21st Century. The educational scenario is constantly changing worldwide, and the evolving industry demands reflect the rapid changes in technology, globalization and societal needs. Integrating digital technologies into education is essential for creating dynamic learning environments and preparing students for the digital age. With the advent of AI, IoT, Blockchain and Machine Learning, and Immersive Technologies like Virtual and Augmented Reality, and Metaverse, there is a paradigm shift in education around the globe. The integration of Ed-Tech Tools like virtual classrooms and digital assessment tools is becoming essential for modern education.

The future of digital learning is all about creating educational ecosystems that cater to diverse learning needs, an evolution that will transform education from a traditional, static experience to a flexible, dynamic journey. This massive transformation will empower the young minds to pursue lifelong education and acclimatize to the changing demands of the global workforce.

4. You have always emphasized holistic education. Can you elaborate on how Sister Nivedita University promotes holistic development among students?

A university is that institution where young minds spend the most vital phase of life – the transition from student-hood to adulthood. If holistic growth can be nurtured in their educational life, they definitely evolve into skillful, emotionally balanced, ethically grounded individuals. Universities worldwide are increasingly recognizing the irrefutable importance of facilitating holistic growth, preparing students not only academically but also equipping them with the skills and experiences that are required to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Sister Nivedita University promotes holistic development amongst its students, encompassing emotional, spiritual, social and physical success and well-being. SNU is consistently evolving with the needs of time into a pioneer seat of learning, unflinchingly endeavouring to provide its students with a world of opportunities to explore, and a plethora of opportunities to excel. Keeping up the quintessential spirit of holism, Sister Nivedita University upholds its commitment to imparting quality learning opportunities and promoting enhancement, and moulding the students into all-rounders.

5. What has been the most rewarding part of your journey as an educationist?

What mattered to me the most four decades ago when I had just begun my journey as an educationist was people, and even today what matters to me the most is people. So, the most rewarding part of my journey as an educationist is witnessing thousands of lives being empowered every day, making them competitive in the global workforce. No matter how busy my schedule is, just before I go to sleep, I take a while and keep my hand on my heart, and I feel the inexplicable joy life has blessed me with, making me capable of impacting so many lives positively. I am an ordinary person who is persistently in pursuit of excellence, with a mission to bring about social equality through the spread of education amongst the masses. Every year, a large number of our students are getting into premier institutions of higher education like the IITs, and the medical colleges. Many of our alumni are well-settled in global organisations all over the world. In all the top companies in the country, one can find the footprints of Techno India institutions. Getting an opportunity to do something for the world to change for the better, that is the most precious reward. No award, no accolade can ever match that.

