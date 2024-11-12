Holistic Learning, Digital Transformation, And Global Impact: The Legacy Of Satyam Roychowdhury

What mattered to me the most four decades ago when I had just begun my journey as an educationist was people, and even today what matters to me the most is people. So, the most rewarding part of my journey as an educationist is witnessing thousands of lives being empowered every day, making them competitive in the global workforce. No matter how busy my schedule is, just before I go to sleep, I take a while and keep my hand on my heart, and I feel the inexplicable joy life has blessed me with, making me capable of impacting so many lives positively. I am an ordinary person who is persistently in pursuit of excellence, with a mission to bring about social equality through the spread of education amongst the masses. Every year, a large number of our students are getting into premier institutions of higher education like the IITs, and the medical colleges. Many of our alumni are well-settled in global organisations all over the world. In all the top companies in the country, one can find the footprints of Techno India institutions. Getting an opportunity to do something for the world to change for the better, that is the most precious reward. No award, no accolade can ever match that.