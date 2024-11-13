Expert Tips For Product Management: Insights From Namratha Peddisetty

Starting her career at TATA Consultancy Services, Peddisetty worked in the retail domain on mobile Point-of-Sale (POS) devices. This early experience laid the foundation for a customer-centric approach to product development that she continues to use today. She managed end-to-end project execution, gathering requirements and creating detailed process flow diagrams to guide the development process. Namratha was also part of the team that launched Tatacliq.com where she coordinated with cross-functional teams on various modules, including payments, risk management, and UI/UX. She also conducted sprint demos, prioritized requirements in JIRA, and worked closely with stakeholders to ensure smooth project delivery. Her efforts helped create scalable solutions tailored to client needs, emphasizing her ability to enhance collaboration and optimize workflows.