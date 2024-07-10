Exclusive Interview With Mr. Akhil Malhotra, Chairman And Managing Director At Rudra Evocation Ltd

A: Using waste as a resource, we recognize that technology and resources are our two best friends. We are investing in automation, capacity enhancement and research to enhance our processes and product offerings. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, we aim to maintain our competitive edge and continue delivering value to our customers. Consequently, we have introduced AI in our manufacturing process to meet the requirements of international brands, installation of new cutting-edge plant machinery, focusing on high-margin products like Anaura and Carpets. Today with a daily production capacity of 320,000 square meters. Our dedicated R&D efforts are focused on launching new innovative products and achieving excellence in product quality.