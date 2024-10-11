Driving AI-Enhanced DevOps And Amplifying Women’s Contributions To Technology!

As AI and machine learning (ML) become integral to various industries, the role of MLOps is rapidly expanding. With several years of experience in DevOps, cloud, and infrastructure management, Chhaya has worked extensively in both India and the U.S. Her expertise encompasses solving complex operational needs of organizations and staying ahead of upcoming transformations in industry systems. She continuously stays up-to-date with industry trends. Through her extensive experience, she has worked on reducing technical debt within organizations, optimizing costs through the addition of new developments, and modernizing CI/CD solutions, further highlighting her contributions to DevOps solutions on a global scale.