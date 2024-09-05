Coocaa TV: Redefining Smart Entertainment With Affordable Innovation For The Youth Market

Coocaa TV currently operates in three segments within the television category, catering to a diverse range of consumer needs. In the premium segment, Coocaa offers QLED TVs that distinguish themselves with a unique matte display screen, providing an unparalleled viewing experience. The mid-premium segment features Google TVs, which stand out due to their integrated karaoke feature. Recognizing the growing demand for karaoke devices in India, Coocaa includes a microphone with these TVs, allowing consumers to enjoy karaoke with their loved ones, demonstrating the brand's sensitivity to consumer needs and commitment to adding value. This segment is further bifurcated into UHD and FHD options, with UHD models available in 65, 55, and 43 inches, and FHD models in 43 and 32 inches, ensuring high-definition content viewing for all. Lastly, Coocaa's own operating system, Coolita, is widely adopted in the value segment, offering competitive pricing with models in 55, 43, and 32 inches, priced at INR 25,999, INR 14,499, and INR 8,499, respectively. Looking ahead, Coocaa remains dedicated to innovation and plans to continue expanding its product offerings, consistently striving to deliver advanced technologies and features that enhance the viewing experience and meet the evolving needs of its diverse consumer base.