Hub4Business

Coocaa TV: Redefining Smart Entertainment With Affordable Innovation For The Youth Market

Coocaa, a registered trademark of the market-leading TV manufacturer SKYWORTH, has been bringing fun and innovative entertainment solutions to homes since 2006.

Coocaa TV
Coocaa TV: Redefining Smart Entertainment With Affordable Innovation For The Youth Market
info_icon

The brand is renowned for its commitment to creating an Internet lifestyle tailored to the younger generation.  Coocaa's USP lies in its innovative and advanced technologies, stylish product designs, and a focus on quality that delights customers. The brand targets the youth market with its value-driven, tech-loaded offerings, ensuring an engaging and intelligent entertainment experience.

Coocaa was launched in India in 2019 and is available exclusively online. Since its entry, Coocaa has made significant strides, positioning itself as a young and dynamic brand with a substantial share of the online TV market. Globally, Coocaa has a presence in over 40 countries, supported by 9 manufacturing bases and 6 R&D centers. It has achieved remarkable milestones, including setting a Guinness World Record by selling 56,272 units in a single day. Coocaa's strategic focus on overseas online markets and localized e-commerce platforms in regions like India, Europe, Russia, and Southeast Asia has solidified its status as a leading OTT TV brand.

What is your target audience?

Coocaa primarily targets the youth market, aiming to cater to the needs and preferences of the younger generation who seek smart, trendy, and tech-savvy products. Additionally, Coocaa appeals to value-conscious consumers who desire a wide range of features at an affordable price. By offering innovative and stylish products that combine advanced technology with pocket-friendly pricing, Coocaa successfully meets the demands of both young and value-seeking audiences.

What is the current product line of Coocaa TV and what are the future offerings from the brand?

Coocaa TV currently operates in three segments within the television category, catering to a diverse range of consumer needs. In the premium segment, Coocaa offers QLED TVs that distinguish themselves with a unique matte display screen, providing an unparalleled viewing experience. The mid-premium segment features Google TVs, which stand out due to their integrated karaoke feature. Recognizing the growing demand for karaoke devices in India, Coocaa includes a microphone with these TVs, allowing consumers to enjoy karaoke with their loved ones, demonstrating the brand's sensitivity to consumer needs and commitment to adding value. This segment is further bifurcated into UHD and FHD options, with UHD models available in 65, 55, and 43 inches, and FHD models in 43 and 32 inches, ensuring high-definition content viewing for all. Lastly, Coocaa's own operating system, Coolita, is widely adopted in the value segment, offering competitive pricing with models in 55, 43, and 32 inches, priced at INR 25,999, INR 14,499, and INR 8,499, respectively. Looking ahead, Coocaa remains dedicated to innovation and plans to continue expanding its product offerings, consistently striving to deliver advanced technologies and features that enhance the viewing experience and meet the evolving needs of its diverse consumer base.

Please share the features of the newly launched Google 65-inch TV? How is it different from the competition?

The newly launched Google 65-inch TV from Coocaa stands out in the market with a range of innovative and user-friendly features. It includes an integrated karaoke function, catering to the growing demand for karaoke devices in India. Additionally, it offers a "Find My Remote" feature, ensuring users never lose their remote control. The TV boasts a bezel-less design, providing an immersive viewing experience with a sleek, modern look. Eye care technology is another significant feature, designed to reduce eye strain and enhance viewing comfort during extended use.

Priced attractively at INR 40,999, this TV is part of Coocaa's premium product range, offering an excellent balance of high-end features and affordability. Compared to the competition, the Google 65-inch TV differentiates itself with its unique karaoke feature, included microphone, and a combination of advanced technologies that prioritize both performance and user experience. These elements make it a standout choice for consumers seeking a high-quality, feature-rich smart TV.

What is the price point you are targeting in the Indian market? Any sales figures you can provide?

Coocaa targets competitive and attractive price points for the Indian market to cater to a broad range of consumers. For instance, the newly launched Google 65-inch TV is priced at INR 40,999, the 55-inch model is available at INR 31,999, and the 43-inch model is priced at INR 21,999. These price points are designed to offer high-end features and advanced technology at accessible prices, ensuring value for money for our customers.

In terms of sales figures, Coocaa has achieved remarkable success, notably setting a Guinness World Record by selling 56,272 units in a single day. This milestone highlights the strong demand and positive reception of Coocaa's products in the market, reflecting our commitment to delivering quality and innovation to our consumers.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  2. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
  3. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  4. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
  5. ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award: Keshav Maharaj, Jayden Seales, Dunith Wellalage In Contention
Football News
  1. San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein: La Serenissima Claim Maiden Competitive Win In UEFA Nations League
  2. Nations League: De Bruyne Remains Committed To Belgium After Euro 2024 Disappointment
  3. Nations League: Deschamps Bemused By 'Embarrassing' Rabiot Transfer Situation
  4. USWNT's Emma Hayes: Men's Game Still Not Ready For Female Coach
  5. Scotland Football Team: Scots Must Aspire For Nations League Success To 'Feel The Love', Says Andy Robertson
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open: Federer Receives Warm Applause Upon Return - Watch
  3. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  4. Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At US Open
  5. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: 7 Years Of Delayed Justice, Supreme Court Calls For Speedy Trial | Case In Focus
  2. Don't You Remember My Story?
  3. How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy
  4. Day In Pics: September 05, 2024
  5. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  2. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  4. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  5. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin In Touch With India, Brazil & China For Peace Talks; Kyiv Gets New Foreign Minister
  2. Macron Names Michel Barnier As New PM After 'Inconclusive' Snap Polls | What Led To France's Coalition Era?
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution
  5. Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 Highlights: Kapil Parmar Secures Historic Bronze In Men's Judo As India Complete 25 Medals