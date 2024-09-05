Coocaa TV: Redefining Smart Entertainment With Affordable Innovation For The Youth Market

The brand is renowned for its commitment to creating an Internet lifestyle tailored to the younger generation. Coocaa's USP lies in its innovative and advanced technologies, stylish product designs, and a focus on quality that delights customers. The brand targets the youth market with its value-driven, tech-loaded offerings, ensuring an engaging and intelligent entertainment experience.
Coocaa was launched in India in 2019 and is available exclusively online. Since its entry, Coocaa has made significant strides, positioning itself as a young and dynamic brand with a substantial share of the online TV market. Globally, Coocaa has a presence in over 40 countries, supported by 9 manufacturing bases and 6 R&D centers. It has achieved remarkable milestones, including setting a Guinness World Record by selling 56,272 units in a single day. Coocaa's strategic focus on overseas online markets and localized e-commerce platforms in regions like India, Europe, Russia, and Southeast Asia has solidified its status as a leading OTT TV brand.
What is your target audience?
Coocaa primarily targets the youth market, aiming to cater to the needs and preferences of the younger generation who seek smart, trendy, and tech-savvy products. Additionally, Coocaa appeals to value-conscious consumers who desire a wide range of features at an affordable price. By offering innovative and stylish products that combine advanced technology with pocket-friendly pricing, Coocaa successfully meets the demands of both young and value-seeking audiences.
What is the current product line of Coocaa TV and what are the future offerings from the brand?
Coocaa TV currently operates in three segments within the television category, catering to a diverse range of consumer needs. In the premium segment, Coocaa offers QLED TVs that distinguish themselves with a unique matte display screen, providing an unparalleled viewing experience. The mid-premium segment features Google TVs, which stand out due to their integrated karaoke feature. Recognizing the growing demand for karaoke devices in India, Coocaa includes a microphone with these TVs, allowing consumers to enjoy karaoke with their loved ones, demonstrating the brand's sensitivity to consumer needs and commitment to adding value. This segment is further bifurcated into UHD and FHD options, with UHD models available in 65, 55, and 43 inches, and FHD models in 43 and 32 inches, ensuring high-definition content viewing for all. Lastly, Coocaa's own operating system, Coolita, is widely adopted in the value segment, offering competitive pricing with models in 55, 43, and 32 inches, priced at INR 25,999, INR 14,499, and INR 8,499, respectively. Looking ahead, Coocaa remains dedicated to innovation and plans to continue expanding its product offerings, consistently striving to deliver advanced technologies and features that enhance the viewing experience and meet the evolving needs of its diverse consumer base.
Please share the features of the newly launched Google 65-inch TV? How is it different from the competition?
The newly launched Google 65-inch TV from Coocaa stands out in the market with a range of innovative and user-friendly features. It includes an integrated karaoke function, catering to the growing demand for karaoke devices in India. Additionally, it offers a "Find My Remote" feature, ensuring users never lose their remote control. The TV boasts a bezel-less design, providing an immersive viewing experience with a sleek, modern look. Eye care technology is another significant feature, designed to reduce eye strain and enhance viewing comfort during extended use.
Priced attractively at INR 40,999, this TV is part of Coocaa's premium product range, offering an excellent balance of high-end features and affordability. Compared to the competition, the Google 65-inch TV differentiates itself with its unique karaoke feature, included microphone, and a combination of advanced technologies that prioritize both performance and user experience. These elements make it a standout choice for consumers seeking a high-quality, feature-rich smart TV.
What is the price point you are targeting in the Indian market? Any sales figures you can provide?
Coocaa targets competitive and attractive price points for the Indian market to cater to a broad range of consumers. For instance, the newly launched Google 65-inch TV is priced at INR 40,999, the 55-inch model is available at INR 31,999, and the 43-inch model is priced at INR 21,999. These price points are designed to offer high-end features and advanced technology at accessible prices, ensuring value for money for our customers.
In terms of sales figures, Coocaa has achieved remarkable success, notably setting a Guinness World Record by selling 56,272 units in a single day. This milestone highlights the strong demand and positive reception of Coocaa's products in the market, reflecting our commitment to delivering quality and innovation to our consumers.