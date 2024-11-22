Celebrating The Legacy Of Sanjeev Sinha: A Grand Opening Of Buoyant Iconic Depth

The Sanjeev Sinha Foundation marked a monumental moment in the Indian art landscape with the exclusive opening of Buoyant Iconic Depth at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre. This private event, attended by prominent art collectors, critics, and the artistic community, celebrated the unparalleled legacy of Sanjeev Sinha (1963–2020) with a curated selection of his works spanning 2013–2020. The exhibition will be open to the public at the India Habitat Centre, Visual Arts Gallery, from November 20–26, 2024, between 11 AM and 7:30 PM.
Curated by Els Reijnders (Director Foundation for Indian Artist) and Dianne Hagen (Visual artist from the Netherlands), the exhibition reflects Sinha’s masterful blending of painting and sculpture, showcasing his ability to weave profound narratives that explore themes of society, peace, and spirituality.
The opening event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Mr. Anjani Kumar Singh, Director of the Bihar Museum, a longtime associate of Sanjeev, who traveled from Bihar to honor the artist’s legacy. Renowned poet, essayist, and cultural critic Mr. Ashok Vajpeyi, who will also be part of a panel discussion on November 23, shared his reflections on the enduring impact of Sinha’s work. The event also welcomed Mr. Sanjiv Kumar from Takshila, who carved time out of his demanding schedule to attend.
The emotional highlight of the evening came from Abhigya Sagar, nephew of Sanjeev Sinha and Director of the Foundation. In his heartfelt introduction, Abhigya shared how the foundation was born out of the family’s commitment to preserve and celebrate Sanjeev’s artistic journey. He recounted the artist’s vision of presenting paintings and sculptures side by side, emphasizing the depth and interconnectedness of his work.
"This exhibition was a dream that my uncle envisioned before his passing. It is a celebration of his unparalleled talent and a promise to continue sharing his vision with the world," Abhigya said. The event was a family affair, with members traveling from across the globe to witness the fruition of Sanjeev’s dream.
The curators, Els Reijnders and Dianne Hagen, provided deeper insights into the exhibition. Els, who represented Sanjeev as early as 1993 through her Amsterdam-based gallery, shared personal anecdotes and reflections on her enduring collaboration with the artist. Visitors were also treated to a video interview with Sanjeev Sinha from 1993 and an “over the years” slideshow of Sinha at work, further deepening the connection to his artistic process.
The exhibition showcases 45 paintings and drawings and 14 sculptures, providing a glimpse into Sinha’s versatility and philosophical depth. His works, described as "buoyant" yet "melancholic," transcend their physical form, offering multiple interpretations to viewers. "Sinha’s iconic imagery carries a unique sincerity that fuels a world of reflection and beauty," noted Dianne Hagen.
The accompanying book launch further enriched the evening. Designed by Dianne and featuring essays by Meera Menezes, Willem Baars, and Els Reijnders, the book offers a comprehensive exploration of Sinha’s artistic evolution.
The event was made possible through the generous support of The Raza Foundation, Takshila, and Mediverse Hospital. This collaboration underscores the collective commitment to preserving and promoting Sinha’s legacy as a pivotal figure in Indian art.
About Sanjeev Sinha
Born in Barh, Bihar, Sanjeev Sinha emerged as a trailblazer in the 1980s, blending Hindu and Buddhist mythology with modern artistic expressions. His eclectic body of work, ranging from contemplative paintings to bold sculptures, captured the essence of society, peace, and beauty. A recipient of the prestigious National Academy Award in 1991, Sinha’s influence continues to resonate across generations.
The opening of Buoyant Iconic Depth marks the beginning of an exciting journey for the Sanjeev Sinha Foundation. With a mission to preserve and share Sinha’s artistic contributions with the world, the foundation is poised to inspire art lovers globally.
Contact Information
Sanjeev Sinha Foundation
#205, 2nd Floor, Capital T, Fraser Road, Patna, Bihar 800001, India
Email: info@sanjeevsinha.foundation
Phone/WhatsApp: +919811717063