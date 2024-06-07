Bitcoin Briefly Touches $71k, Add Some Punch To Your Portfolio With Raboo And Kaspa

Ethereum and its network dominated most of May, as the month ended with Bitcoin (BTC) shedding some of its dominance to the top altcoins. Dominance might be tough to regain, but Bitcoin price is back in the $70,000 range.
As for the other coins, Kaspa (KAS) and Raboo ($RABT) have joined the bull run, and they are already having quite the run themselves. However, Raboo's presale is setting the token up to eclipse other top crypto coins.
There could be rough times ahead in the market. Here's why.
Bitcoin price picks pace again
2024 has been the Bitcoin year so far, as the Bitcoin halving was supposed to set the bull run rolling. Well, it has, sort of–just not how everyone expected.
Bitcoin's pumps in the first quarter pulled it from the vestiges of the bearish 2023 and into a rally nobody saw coming. BTC hit its ATH briefly over $72,000, and after some bearish weeks, the top token is back in that range.
The big question, even more than 'why,' is if Bitcoin will be slipping up again. There has been a bout of profits taking on Bitcoin's charts, but there is also some stubborn bullish sentiment to complement that. The ETFs are starting to see some inflows, and Bitcoin price might soon see some action from either side.
Kaspa traders taste profits, but for how long?
First, traders ask where the profits are at; then, they want to know for how long. Right now, Kaspa has been the object of some trading activity, and the KAS altcoin price is up by over 28% in the past week.
KAS is changing hands for about $0.1788 at the moment, just one cent shy of its ATH at $0.19. After a rather promising week, Kaspa is setting its sights on a $0.21 target this week, and it's looking increasingly likely.
The market indicators couldn't be more bullish for KAS. According to AmbCrypto, the Aroon Line was at 100 on the intraday timeframes, a sure bull signal. Furthermore, Kaspa could be a long-term one, as even more metrics support long trading positions.
But while Kaspa and Bitcoin get set for a bullish month, Raboo investors have been in profit for the past month. The presale is already up by 60%, and that's nothing compared to what you stand to gain.
Drama in the crypto-verse: Raboo's armed with profits and utility
Most of the time, the best tokens offer both profits and utility, encouraging both short-term and long-term investors to use the platform. With Raboo, you get to experience both from a meme coin's perspective.
And not just any meme coin – $RABT is AI-powered, ensuring that its output outstrips the rest of the meme market. Raboo is interested in upgrading the quality of our memes in the crypto-verse. Despite launching over a decade ago, the meme sector is still largely behind every other crypto sphere.
So, from Raboo, we have good news and bad news. The bad news? There's going to be loads of changes in the meme market. Your faves–Dogecoin, Shiba, Pepe – will make way for the change too, if they can't keep up. It's a call to producing the best memes, and only the best ecosystems will remain.
The good news is that users are the biggest winners! From token rewards for participating in SocialFi to being a part of the biggest meme community in the market, you can be sure of profits and entertainment from Raboo.
Conclusion
The best news is all that is happening in a bit. The Raboo presale is in Stage 4 now, with each $RABT coin selling for $0.0048. You can gain from the 233% profit pool during the presale, and if you wait, there's a potential 10,000% spike to follow a listing on a top-tier exchange.