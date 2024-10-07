Bhutan: The Himlayan Kingdom Minting Virtual Gold Through Bitcoins

Druk is regularly transferring Bitcoin to exchanges, making deposits at least once a month. Since June, it has sent a total of 1,358.64 BTC, worth nearly $90 million, which is 318 BTC (about $21 million) more than what it mined during that time. Overall, Bhutan holds 13,119 BTC, valued at $860.4 million, which is just under half of its total Bitcoin holdings.