Hub4Business

Apt Venture Capitalist: The Invisible Co-Founder

Few venture capitalists take the path of Bikram Mahajan, navigating the blurred lines between investor, mentor and co-pilot to quietly shape India’s most ambitious startups, earning the moniker ‘The Invisible Co-Founder.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bikram Mahajan
Bikram Mahajan
info_icon

In a dimly lit office in Hyderabad’s Kondapur district, an extraordinary story is unfolding - one that redefines the role of venture capital in India’s audacious startup landscape. Here, 30-year-old Rakesh Vaddadi commands Beacon.li, an AI multi-action orchestration startup that has catapulted from concept to multi-million dollars with unicorn clients in a breathtaking six months. But beneath this meteoric rise is a critical yet often unseen force: Bikram Mahajan, currently Partner at Unicorn India Ventures - a figure whose unorthodox approach has made him the quiet architect behind many of India’s standout startups.

Where conventional VCs preach strategy from lofty perches, Mahajan wades into the trenches, rolling up his sleeves alongside founders and teams. With two decades of investment acumen, he’s seen startups teeter on the brink of failure and has shepherded others to IPO fanfare. To the founders he supports, he’s not merely an investor but a co-pilot, an architect, an “invisible co-founder.”

“When Bikram joined our board last October, he didn’t just advise us; he issued a battle cry,” Vaddadi recalls, still marvelling at Mahajan’s audacious $100K ARR in 100 days challenge. For Vaddadi, who was then closing pilot deals at $500 a pop, the dare bordered on preposterous. Yet, as the clock struck Day 100, Beacon’s revenue crossed that daunting threshold. For everyone else, it was a shock; for Mahajan, it was validation. “Bikram made us believe,” Rakesh says, his voice still tinged with the adrenaline of that moment. “He didn’t just raise our bar; he obliterated it.”

“In the startup world, it’s rare to find an investor who becomes a true partner, mentor and backbone when things get tough”, Vaddadi reflects. “Bikram has been that anchor for us. His support has gone beyond financial backing; he’s been like an invisible co-founder, guiding us through every challenge and reshaping our strategy and execution. When we faced our toughest moments, he didn’t just give advice - he got hands-on, helping us recalibrate and steer back on course. We are beyond grateful for Bikram’s unwavering belief in us and our mission. His guidance has been transformative, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner on this journey."

Mahajan’s “co-founder effect” is hard to quantify but impossible to ignore. When Vodex, a voice AI startup, faced the formidable challenge of a strategic pivot, uncertainty loomed large. Mahajan stepped in with steady wisdom that went far beyond a typical investment, reimagining the product vision, sharpening sales strategies, and offering essential guidance on fundraising. In just six months, Vodex skyrocketed to $10 million ARR - marking one of the fastest growth trajectories for an AI startup in India. “Bikram doesn’t just give advice; he immerses himself in the trenches,” says co-founder Kumar Saurav. Anshul Srivastava, Vodex’s other co-founder, is even more emphatic: “He’s our secret weapon, our third co-founder when we need him most.”

Mahajan’s fingerprints are scattered across some of India’s most inspiring startup stories. In Bhubaneswar, Akanksha Priyadarshini credits Mahajan for transforming Aurassure from an IoT startup into a global climate AI leader in under a year. “Bikram has been more than an investor; he’s a true partner,” she says. “His strategic insight shaped our product, refined our go-to-market strategy and guided key decisions. His belief in my vision and constant support have been invaluable.”

Mahajan’s first major triumph came in 2010 with Vini Cosmetics, a story now woven into startup lore. He backed founders Darshan and Dipam Patel, whose product Fogg sparked a cultural phenomenon with its “no gas” deodorant innovation “It wasn’t just a product; we were rewriting the rules,” Mahajan reflects, his voice tinted with nostalgia for those heady days. It was his first unicorn, long before “unicorn” entered the startup lexicon.

When labelled “The Invisible Co-Founder,” Mahajan laughs, his trademark deadpan humour on full display. “If only that were true,” he quips, brushing off the title. “VCs love basking in founders’ reflected glory. The founders are the real visionaries,” he insists. “I’m just there to knock obstacles out of their way and, maybe, just maybe, nudge them to aim a little higher. If that makes me a co-founder, then so be it. But let’s not kid ourselves; they do the magic.” Those who’ve worked with Mahajan know better. His influence runs deep, shaping every major pivot, every strategic leap, every defining success.

Sandeep Nair of Venttup, Mahajan’s latest investment, puts it succinctly: “We’ve had investors, and we’ve had mentors, but Bikram is different. His alignment with our mission is so complete that it feels like we gained a co-founder - not just a backer. And that’s incredibly rare.”

For Mahajan, venture capital isn’t about boardroom theatrics or captable power plays. It’s about being there for founders in the crucible moments, those pivotal junctures where dreams are realized or lost. “Invisible co-founder” might sound like a clever moniker, but to the founders he’s transformed, it’s his legacy - a legacy built not in the limelight but in the shadows, his influence etched into India’s most promising success stories as an invisible hand quietly steering them toward greatness.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
  3. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  4. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  5. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot
  2. Club World Cup 2025: Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense Threaten FIFA With Legal Action
  3. Rodrigo Bentancur Ban: Tottenham Hotspur Launch An Appeal To The English FA
  4. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Into Quarter-Finals With Two Games To Spare
  5. Everton Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 21, 2024
  2. From 'Severe' to 'Very Poor': Delhi's Air Quality Slightly Improves, But Still Toxic
  3. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  4. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%
  5. A Young Girl's Brutal Murder, And An 18-Year Perseverance For Justice
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. West Asia Conflict: US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Again; 88 Killed In Fresh Israeli Attacks | Details
  2. Climate Change Sceptics In Trump's Cabinet: Should The World Be Concerned?
  3. Brazil's Lula Welcomes China's Xi For State Visit As Ties Between Countries Strengthen
  4. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  5. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%