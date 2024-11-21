Apt Venture Capitalist: The Invisible Co-Founder

“In the startup world, it’s rare to find an investor who becomes a true partner, mentor and backbone when things get tough”, Vaddadi reflects. “Bikram has been that anchor for us. His support has gone beyond financial backing; he’s been like an invisible co-founder, guiding us through every challenge and reshaping our strategy and execution. When we faced our toughest moments, he didn’t just give advice - he got hands-on, helping us recalibrate and steer back on course. We are beyond grateful for Bikram’s unwavering belief in us and our mission. His guidance has been transformative, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner on this journey."