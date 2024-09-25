A Vision For The Future: Dr. Sudha Varadaraj Bridging Biomaterials And 3D Tumor Microenvironments For Studying Metastasis And Personalized Cancer Treatment

Since 2022, Dr. Varadaraj has been focused on breast cancer models at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, aiming to shed light on cancer metastasis research. Her work involves isolating primary cancer cells from PyMT tumor mice and identifying hybrid cells carrying both cancer and macrophage markers, believed to be key drivers of metastasis. Metastasis continues to be the primary cause of cancer-related mortality, despite enormous advancements in our knowledge of tumor biology and the development of efficient medicines that have significantly improved the prognosis of cancer patients. A more comprehensive knowledge of the dynamics of metastatic progression is being facilitated by advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of primary tumours. However, there are still difficulties in identifying patients who are most at risk of developing metastatic illness and in diagnosing metastatic dissemination before the development of overt metastases. By recreating the 3D tumor microenvironment, her goal is to mimic the native tumor conditions, facilitating research into metastasis and paving the way for personalized cancer treatments. Her responsibilities extend beyond the lab, encompassing documentation, report writing, and grant proposal support.