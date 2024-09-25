Hub4Business

A Vision For The Future: Dr. Sudha Varadaraj Bridging Biomaterials And 3D Tumor Microenvironments For Studying Metastasis And Personalized Cancer Treatment

Dr. Sudha Varadaraj: Pioneering Biomaterials and 3D Tumor Models to Advance Metastasis Research and Personalized Cancer Treatment.

Dr. Sudha Varadara
Dr. Sudha Varadara
info_icon

Science transcends borders, and this is certainly true for Dr. Sudha Varadaraj, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Her pioneering research into biomaterials and cancer has spanned continents, leading to significant advancements in understanding cancer metastasis. "The intellectual stimulation of tackling challenging scientific problems and engaging in critical thinking is incredibly fulfilling for me," says Dr. Varadaraj, reflecting on what has driven her career.

Since 2022, Dr. Varadaraj has been focused on breast cancer models at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, aiming to shed light on cancer metastasis research. Her work involves isolating primary cancer cells from PyMT tumor mice and identifying hybrid cells carrying both cancer and macrophage markers, believed to be key drivers of metastasis. Metastasis continues to be the primary cause of cancer-related mortality, despite enormous advancements in our knowledge of tumor biology and the development of efficient medicines that have significantly improved the prognosis of cancer patients. A more comprehensive knowledge of the dynamics of metastatic progression is being facilitated by advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of primary tumours. However, there are still difficulties in identifying patients who are most at risk of developing metastatic illness and in diagnosing metastatic dissemination before the development of overt metastases. By recreating the 3D tumor microenvironment, her goal is to mimic the native tumor conditions, facilitating research into metastasis and paving the way for personalized cancer treatments. Her responsibilities extend beyond the lab, encompassing documentation, report writing, and grant proposal support.

Prior to her work in Texas, Dr. Varadaraj's research, She had research experiences from various countries such as Australia and India. Between 2018 and 2022, she was a Joint Doctoral Program researcher at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. " It was a rare, fully funded opportunity that many don’t get, which enabled me to acquire specialized knowledge in surface modification techniques involving amniotic membranes” she recalls. Her work in cancer stemness and nanomaterials garnered recognition in Indian media, including outlets like Indian Science Wire and Times of India https://vigyanprasar.gov.in/isw/New-method-developed-to-test-cancer-drugs.html . One of her key studies, published in a prestigious journal, explored the role of the Yes-associated protein (YAP) in colon  cancer https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6650394/

Dr. Varadaraj has also conducted research on synthesis of polymers and nanoparticles for anti-cancer properties. During her graduate studies, she worked on isolating, characterizing, and storing human amniotic membranes for wound healing, under the guidance of Rama Shanker Verma, now the director of the Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology in India.

In 2022, Dr. Varadaraj earned her Ph.D. through the joint doctoral program between IIT Madras and Swinburne University. She holds both her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in biotechnology from the University of Madras, where she graduated as a top student. Reflecting on her academic journey, she credits her master’s project which helped in building her confidence and deepening her passion for research. Her academic excellence where she was a “University Topper” earned her the prestigious “DST Inspire Fellowship” from India's Department of Science and Technology, which supported her pursuit of graduate studies at IIT Madras.

Born and raised in Chennai, a bustling city of nearly 7 million people, Dr. Varadaraj grew up in a supportive family with her father, a self-employed professional, and her mother, a homemaker. "They were my biggest supporters," she says, crediting her family’s encouragement for her success.

Dr. Sudha Varadaraj
info_icon

Dr. Varadaraj’s achievements have earned her invitations to present her research at prestigious conferences around the world. In 2022, she showcased her work at the Society for Biomaterials (SFB, USA) and Japanese Society for Biomaterials (JSB) conference in Honolulu, as well as the UK Society for Biomaterials meeting in Sheffield.

Her extensive list of publications includes a 2022 lead author paper in “Materials Today Communications”, where she reported on a decellularized, dehydrated amniotic membrane incorporated with Embelin, a benzoquinone compound that neutralizes free radicals and accelerates wound healing. Another 2022 publication in “Applied Biochemistry and Biotechnology” explored the anti-cancer properties of biogenic zinc oxide nanoparticles synthesized from Nyctanthes arbor-tristis flower extract. These nanoparticles were tested on in vitro cancer models as part of her comprehensive research efforts.

As Dr. Varadaraj continues her work at UT Southwestern, her vision for the future is clear. "I aspire to establish my own lab where I can integrate my expertise in biomaterials with cancer metastasis," she says. Her long-term goal is to develop in vitro, patient-specific tumor models to advance personalized cancer treatments and improve patient outcomes. With regard to cancer, personalized medicine most often means looking at how changes in certain genes or proteins in a person’s cancer cells might affect their care, such as their treatment options. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Included In Delhi's Probable Squad; Ishant Sharma Misses Out - Report
  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 28th Match
  3. Pakistan Vs England: Shaheen Shah Afridi Joins 15-Member Squad For First Test - Check Full Roster
  4. Test Cricket: Ian Bell Declares Joe Root Will Shine As England's Greatest, Regardless Of Passing Sachin Tendulkar
  5. New Zealand At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. EFL Cup: Chelsea, City Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Raphael Varane: French Defender Announces Surprise Retirement After Suffering Knee Injury
  4. Neymar's Return: Al-Hilal Coach Shares Updates On Brazilian Star's Recovery And Comeback
  5. Everton Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TMC MLA Urges For Grand Durga Puja Celebrations, Sparks Row
  2. 'I Take My Words Back': Kangana Ranaut After Backlash Over Farm Laws Remark; BJP Says She Is 'Not Authorised'
  3. Karnataka Court Orders FIR Against Siddaramaiah, BJP Demands CM's Resignation | All About MUDA Scam Case
  4. Probe Into Death Of Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Accused Should Be Fair, Impartial: HC
  5. Phase 2 Voting In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
World News
  1. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  2. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
  3. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'
  4. Thailand Becomes 1st Southeast Asian Country To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage
  5. Pakistan's Blasphemy Laws Under Spotlight As Cases Of 'Insult' To Prophet Surface | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls