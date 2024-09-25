A Vision For The Future: Dr. Sudha Varadaraj Bridging Biomaterials And 3D Tumor Microenvironments For Studying Metastasis And Personalized Cancer Treatment

Science transcends borders, and this is certainly true for Dr. Sudha Varadaraj, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Her pioneering research into biomaterials and cancer has spanned continents, leading to significant advancements in understanding cancer metastasis. "The intellectual stimulation of tackling challenging scientific problems and engaging in critical thinking is incredibly fulfilling for me," says Dr. Varadaraj, reflecting on what has driven her career.
Since 2022, Dr. Varadaraj has been focused on breast cancer models at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, aiming to shed light on cancer metastasis research. Her work involves isolating primary cancer cells from PyMT tumor mice and identifying hybrid cells carrying both cancer and macrophage markers, believed to be key drivers of metastasis. Metastasis continues to be the primary cause of cancer-related mortality, despite enormous advancements in our knowledge of tumor biology and the development of efficient medicines that have significantly improved the prognosis of cancer patients. A more comprehensive knowledge of the dynamics of metastatic progression is being facilitated by advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of primary tumours. However, there are still difficulties in identifying patients who are most at risk of developing metastatic illness and in diagnosing metastatic dissemination before the development of overt metastases. By recreating the 3D tumor microenvironment, her goal is to mimic the native tumor conditions, facilitating research into metastasis and paving the way for personalized cancer treatments. Her responsibilities extend beyond the lab, encompassing documentation, report writing, and grant proposal support.
Prior to her work in Texas, Dr. Varadaraj's research, She had research experiences from various countries such as Australia and India. Between 2018 and 2022, she was a Joint Doctoral Program researcher at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. " It was a rare, fully funded opportunity that many don’t get, which enabled me to acquire specialized knowledge in surface modification techniques involving amniotic membranes” she recalls. Her work in cancer stemness and nanomaterials garnered recognition in Indian media, including outlets like Indian Science Wire and Times of India https://vigyanprasar.gov.in/isw/New-method-developed-to-test-cancer-drugs.html . One of her key studies, published in a prestigious journal, explored the role of the Yes-associated protein (YAP) in colon cancer https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6650394/ .
Dr. Varadaraj has also conducted research on synthesis of polymers and nanoparticles for anti-cancer properties. During her graduate studies, she worked on isolating, characterizing, and storing human amniotic membranes for wound healing, under the guidance of Rama Shanker Verma, now the director of the Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology in India.
In 2022, Dr. Varadaraj earned her Ph.D. through the joint doctoral program between IIT Madras and Swinburne University. She holds both her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in biotechnology from the University of Madras, where she graduated as a top student. Reflecting on her academic journey, she credits her master’s project which helped in building her confidence and deepening her passion for research. Her academic excellence where she was a “University Topper” earned her the prestigious “DST Inspire Fellowship” from India's Department of Science and Technology, which supported her pursuit of graduate studies at IIT Madras.
Born and raised in Chennai, a bustling city of nearly 7 million people, Dr. Varadaraj grew up in a supportive family with her father, a self-employed professional, and her mother, a homemaker. "They were my biggest supporters," she says, crediting her family’s encouragement for her success.
Dr. Varadaraj’s achievements have earned her invitations to present her research at prestigious conferences around the world. In 2022, she showcased her work at the Society for Biomaterials (SFB, USA) and Japanese Society for Biomaterials (JSB) conference in Honolulu, as well as the UK Society for Biomaterials meeting in Sheffield.
Her extensive list of publications includes a 2022 lead author paper in “Materials Today Communications”, where she reported on a decellularized, dehydrated amniotic membrane incorporated with Embelin, a benzoquinone compound that neutralizes free radicals and accelerates wound healing. Another 2022 publication in “Applied Biochemistry and Biotechnology” explored the anti-cancer properties of biogenic zinc oxide nanoparticles synthesized from Nyctanthes arbor-tristis flower extract. These nanoparticles were tested on in vitro cancer models as part of her comprehensive research efforts.
As Dr. Varadaraj continues her work at UT Southwestern, her vision for the future is clear. "I aspire to establish my own lab where I can integrate my expertise in biomaterials with cancer metastasis," she says. Her long-term goal is to develop in vitro, patient-specific tumor models to advance personalized cancer treatments and improve patient outcomes. With regard to cancer, personalized medicine most often means looking at how changes in certain genes or proteins in a person’s cancer cells might affect their care, such as their treatment options.