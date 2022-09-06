Why Is The Ancient Science Of Hair Oiling Back In The Spotlight?

The hashtag #hairoiling has gathered over 62.4 million views on TikTok – we think that's quite a promising sign. The ancient hair ritual offers a host of benefits and is being adopted by international celebs like Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Richie, and the trend-setting Kardashian sisters.

Just as western traditions make their way into Indian culture, there are several of our techniques that are taking foreign countries by storm. Of course, yoga has been adopted by the world now, thanks to the host of benefits it provides to your physical and mental health.

But did you know champi or hair oiling has now become an integral part of the culture abroad? No, we are not kidding. Some of the most popular names in the world have been advocating this technique for a luscious and lustrous mane. Let’s find out more!

Why is hair oiling so popular?

Do you remember your grandma insisting that you sit with her, while she massages hot oil deep into your scalp, with her fingertips? That's because this ancient ritual has always been around! Unfortunately, with the ever-increasing choice of hair products today, we have forgotten to tap into the wisdom of our ancestors. Gradually, we are going back to our roots and that's a great sign!

Hair oiling has its origin in Ayurveda, one of the prominent schools of medicine that offers holistic solutions. It originated more than 5,000 years ago and continues to benefit the mind, body, and soul. When you massage oil into your hair, you do not just strengthen your tresses, but also indulge in self-care.

Does it provide a whole range of benefits?

Of course, it does. In case you suffer from hair damage as a result of frequent chemical treatments, you know what to do. In fact, a study titled Effect of Coconut Oil on Prevention of Hair Damage published in the Journal of Cosmetic Science in 1999, revealed that coconut oil reduced the tendency of the hair cuticle to swell, which in turn, minimised protein loss.

Moreover, it helps hydrate the hair and brings down frizziness. This is particularly helpful for those who have curly or wavy hair that tends to get drier, and eventually, endures hair breakage.

When you apply hair oil, it acts as a protective layer against dust and pollution. Of course, you can't keep it for too long – because that can attract particles instead. On the other hand, the oil also helps to preserve the building blocks of the hair, which means your tresses will only become stronger.

Which oil should one use?

We know that there are several hair oils that are available, so which one should you use? It completely depends on the hair concern. If your hair requires nourishment and hydration, go for vitamin E oil and see the magic.

If you step out a lot and are prone to attracting dust and pollution, apply a layer of castor oil. It also helps with moisture retention. The good old coconut oil offers anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties.

You can also go for a hair oil that is infused with the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs like shikakai, ritha, amalaki, bhringraj, and hibiscus. These can tackle all kinds of hair concerns, and at the same time, reduce stress too.

If you can get your hands on licorice, it can help you in adding moisture to your tresses.

Here's a ground rule you must remember – the oils must be changed, in accordance with the season. When it's cold and dry, use warming oils like sesame, almond, castor, or olive oil. In the summer months, coconut oil is a great option. These hair oils can be blended with licorice or hibiscus, or even other herbs.

Any other tips?

Sometimes, our hair gets even more sticky after we apply oil. Don't worry, make sure your scalp is clean when you apply a layer of oil, or else it won't absorb it. Try and oil your hair for about two hours – you really don't have to leave it on overnight.

Lastly, warm the oil but don't overheat it – and then apply it to your scalp and strands, using gentle strokes. Massage well into your hair, so that you can get all the nourishment.



