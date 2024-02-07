Try These Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease affecting millions of people worldwide. When psoriasis appears on your skin, it’s usually accompanied by red and scaly patches that make you feel uncomfortable and anxious. Ayurveda helps in seeking relief from psoriasis. By combining herbal remedies with dietary changes, lifestyle modifications, and specialized therapies such as panchakarma, ayurveda aims to restore balance in the body and reduce psoriasis symptoms.
In this article, we will explore different Ayurvedic remedies to resist psoriasis.
Herbal Remedies
Herbal remedies play an important role in combating psoriasis and provide natural alternatives to reduce the problem.
Neem: Neem is known for its powerful anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and antibacterial properties. Neem helps to reduce psoriasis symptoms such as itching, scaling, and inflammation.
Turmeric: The active ingredient in turmeric (turmeric longa), curcumin, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help in reducing psoriasis symptoms and improve skin healing.
Aloe Vera: Aloe vera gel is known for its calming and hydrating properties, which can help reduce itching and irritation associated with psoriasis lesions while also promoting healing.
Guggul: Guggul has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help to reduce inflammation and detoxify the body, making it an effective psoriasis treatment.
Dietary Modifications
Dietary changes can help fight psoriasis by decreasing inflammation, boosting your immune system, and improving your overall skin health. Here are some of the most important changes you can make to fight psoriasis:
Anti-inflammatory Foods: Eating foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, mackerel and sardines, flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts can help reduce inflammation and reduce psoriasis symptoms.
Healthy fats: Eating foods rich in healthy fats like avocados and olive oil, as well as nuts, can help keep your skin hydrated and elastic, which helps reduce skin dryness and psoriasis scaling.
Whole Grains: Instead of refined grains, opt for whole grains, such as brown rice and quinoa, as well as oats and barley. Whole grains are rich in fiber and other nutrients that promote gut health and are important for immune health and inflammation control.
Probiotics and Fermented Foods: Adding probiotics and fermented foods to your diet is a great way to keep your gut bacteria in balance, which can help regulate your immune system and reduce inflammation. Try adding probiotics to your diet, such as probiotic yogurt, probiotic kefir yogurt, probiotic sausages, and probiotic kimchi.
Hydration: Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated. Proper hydration helps keep your skin moist and elastic, which can help reduce dryness and psoriasis flare-ups.
Panchakarma
Panchakarma, also known as detoxification, is one of the most important Ayurveda therapies used to treat psoriasis. It involves the removal of toxins from your body through procedures such as Virechana (purgation) and Basti (enema). Virechana is the process of removing toxins from your body using herbal laxatives. Basti is the process of using a medicated enema to cleanse your colon and remove any impurities. Virechana and Basti are two Ayurveda treatments that help you clear your digestive tract of accumulated toxins. By cleansing your body of toxins, it reduces inflammation and also harmonizes your body’s internal environment. This helps to restore balance to your doshas, which in turn helps to reduce the symptoms of psoriasis and support your overall well-being.
Yoga And Meditation
Practicing yoga and meditation are part of a holistic approach to psoriasis treatment. Yoga asanas (poses) improve circulation, and lymphatic drainage and reduce inflammation. This helps to reduce psoriasis symptoms. Pranayama, or breathing exercises, help to regulate your nervous system. It reduces stress levels and promotes relaxation, which helps to reduce triggers that can lead to psoriasis flares. Meditation helps to improve your mental clarity. It also helps to build emotional resilience and promotes inner calm, which helps to improve your overall wellbeing. By incorporating yoga and meditation into your daily routine, you can achieve holistic healing that focuses on both your physical and emotional health.