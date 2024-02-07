Try These Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Psoriasis

Dietary changes can help fight psoriasis by decreasing inflammation, boosting your immune system, and improving your overall skin health. Here are some of the most important changes you can make to fight psoriasis:

Anti-inflammatory Foods: Eating foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, mackerel and sardines, flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts can help reduce inflammation and reduce psoriasis symptoms.

Healthy fats: Eating foods rich in healthy fats like avocados and olive oil, as well as nuts, can help keep your skin hydrated and elastic, which helps reduce skin dryness and psoriasis scaling.

Whole Grains: Instead of refined grains, opt for whole grains, such as brown rice and quinoa, as well as oats and barley. Whole grains are rich in fiber and other nutrients that promote gut health and are important for immune health and inflammation control.

Probiotics and Fermented Foods: Adding probiotics and fermented foods to your diet is a great way to keep your gut bacteria in balance, which can help regulate your immune system and reduce inflammation. Try adding probiotics to your diet, such as probiotic yogurt, probiotic kefir yogurt, probiotic sausages, and probiotic kimchi.

Hydration: Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated. Proper hydration helps keep your skin moist and elastic, which can help reduce dryness and psoriasis flare-ups.