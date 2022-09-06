Can The Office Be The New Workout Zone?

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has come out in favour of the office becoming a place, which keeps a check on their employees’ exercise regimes, eating habits, and more. How feasible is it?

The pandemic has made us sit up and take notice of both our physical and mental health. While we were cooped up at home, we had to find novel ways to pack in some movement during the day. Let us say that we all fared pretty well. Of course, there were those occasional days when our sedentary work lives took over, but we definitely tried!

As life is gradually returning to normal post-pandemic, offices have opened up again. That means professionals are again subjected to a paucity of time – does that mean exercising can be neglected? No way, it's all about being smart and making exercise a part of your office routine. Surprised? Well, none other than celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has recommended this idea.

Working out in the office

Of course, doing light stretches is possible, when you take a break between work. But can the office truly become the new workout zone? It can – only if organisations take all the requisite steps to introduce fitness initiatives. As they say, work-life balance is crucial to ensure productivity.

With rising obesity, not just in India but the world, it is imperative that action is taken before it's too late. During a recent conference, Diwekar suggested that offices can delegate some time to workouts, as part of their daily schedule. But here's what's important – no one should be able to opt-out; the meetings can be scheduled for later.

This is a simple yet important step, because most of us skip our workouts, as a consequence of our ever-hectic schedules. The hustle goes on, and in the process, we lose our health and contract lifestyle diseases like diabetes and blood pressure.

Incorporating simple exercises

The office can definitely turn into the newest workout zone, post-pandemic. But as they say, every drop makes an ocean – you, too, can step up your game and look at some fun and simple ways to get movement. How do we begin?

One of the simplest exercises is stair climbing. You can set a timer and go up and down the stairs, and your heart will thank you.

Another exercise that you can incorporate, in case you have access to a desk or floor, are push-ups. This can really help to strengthen your core and also work the other muscles in your body. Just a few minutes, and you've had a wholesome workout – what's better than that?

Again, if you can do push-ups, you can also go for a plank or side plank. This is another great exercise to work out your core. Your back muscles as well as your glutes will thank you. If you are too conscious about doing this at work, you could always contract your ab muscles for 30 seconds and release them. You can do a few sets.

Wall sets and chair sits can also be done, provided you have the space and means to perform these exercises.

Encourage healthy eating habits

While exercise is crucial, it is also important for offices to encourage healthy eating habits. Organisations can brainstorm and set up kiosks that offer local and healthy food choices. In this manner, employees will avoid junk food, which is far more accessible today.

What's more, adopting these steps is a great way to build a healthy workforce that will be more productive. If a team is fit and focused, organisations will yield better results too! Now, isn't that a great plan?

The last word

Leading a healthy lifestyle is crucial for your work life too. If you get an opportunity to work out in the office, there's nothing better. It will keep you active not just physically, but also mentally. Plus, make sure to complement this routine with a nutritious diet, and you are sorted.

Trust us, you don't have to go the extra mile to stay fit anymore!