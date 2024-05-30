Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Sanjay Pancholi - How to Treat Acne: Effective Skincare Tips and Products

Acne is a common skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It causes spots, oily skin and sometimes skin that's hot or painful to touch.

Dr. Sanjay Pancholi
info_icon

What causes acne?

Acne occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, leading to the growth of bacteria and inflammation. Several factors contribute to the development of acne, including hormonal changes, genetics, diet, stress, and skincare products. Understanding these underlying causes is essential for devising an effective treatment plan.1

Acne can be of different types and may require different skincare regimen:2

  • Blackheads and Whiteheads: Blackheads and whiteheads, caused by clogged pores, differ in appearance. Whiteheads form when pores close, while blackheads occur when pores remain open. Scrubbing won't clear blackheads, as they're not dirt but trapped debris. Dermatologists recommend retinoids and benzoyl peroxide wash to treat them. If persistent, seek dermatological intervention, such as comedo extraction or prescription treatments, after six to eight weeks of home care.

  • Papules and Pustules: Early pimples, known as papules, are small, red, inflamed bumps caused by excess oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Treatment involves using acne face wash with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, with severe cases warranting dermatological consultation. Pus-filled pimples, or pustules, resemble papules but contain yellowish fluid. Similar treatment applies, emphasizing avoidance of popping to prevent exacerbation. If home remedies fail after six to eight weeks, dermatological assessment is recommended for further intervention.

  • Acne nodules and cysts: These are severe blemishes that penetrate deep into the skin, often resulting in permanent scarring upon healing. Seeking dermatological treatment is essential for managing this type of acne, with early intervention minimizing the risk of long-term scarring.

Skincare Tips for Preventing and Managing Acne Breakouts3

  • Cleanse Gently: Use a gentle cleanser twice daily to remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities from the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture.

  • Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and prevent pore blockages. Choose a gentle exfoliant with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid to unclog pores and promote cell turnover.

  • Moisturize Daily: Even oily and acne-prone skin needs hydration. Opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizers to keep the skin hydrated without exacerbating acne breakouts.

  • Use Non-Comedogenic Products: Look for skincare and makeup products labeled as non-comedogenic, meaning they are formulated to not clog pores and cause acne.

  • Avoid Touching Your Face: Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oil from your hands to your skin, leading to breakouts. Keep your hands away from your face, and avoid picking or squeezing pimples.

  • Protect Your Skin from the Sun: Sun exposure can worsen acne and lead to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Always wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and choose oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hierarchy' To 'Agents Of Mystery': Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing In June That Will Keep You Hooked
  2. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  3. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  4. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  5. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: West Indies Score 257 Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-Up
  2. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  4. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  5. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
World News
  1. Hamas Ready For 'Complete Agreement' On Hostages If Israel Stops War In Gaza
  2. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  3. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  4. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  5. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises