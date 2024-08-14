Healthcare Spotlight

Dr Minakshi Pandey - Derma Hair Care

Essential Hair Care Tips for a Healthy Scalp: Proper Washing, Conditioning, and Product Choices.

Dr Minakshi Pandey
Dr Minakshi Pandey
info_icon

What hair care and hygiene measures can be adopted for maintaining a healthy scalp?

The scalp, like any other part of the body, requires regular cleansing and care to stay healthy. It is prone to accumulating dirt, oil, sweat, and product buildup, leading to clogged pores, inflammation, and scalp conditions. Proper hygiene practices not only keep the scalp clean but also promote better blood circulation and nutrient delivery to the hair follicles, fostering optimal hair growth.1

Hair Wash Routine:2

  • Adjust your hair washing frequency according to your scalp's oil production. 

  • If your scalp tends to be oily, wash your hair more frequently, potentially up to once a day. 

  • If your hair is chemically treated, it may be drier, necessitating less frequent washing. 

  • As you age, your scalp naturally produces less oil, which may mean you can shampoo less often. If you notice flakes in your hair, it could indicate insufficient shampooing, potentially leading to dandruff and other scalp conditions.

 Proper Application of Shampoo:2

  • When cleansing your hair, prioritize the scalp rather than washing the entire length of your hair. 

  • Overwashing the length of your hair alone can result in flyaway strands that appear lackluster and coarse.

Use conditioner after every shampoo:2

  • Apply conditioner after every wash unless you opt for a "2-in-1" shampoo, which combines cleansing and conditioning properties. 

  • Conditioning plays a vital role in enhancing the appearance of damaged or weathered hair by boosting shine, reducing static electricity, improving strength, and providing some defense against harmful UV rays.

Proper application of conditioner:2

  • To avoid weighing down fine hair, concentrate conditioner solely on the tips of your hair.

  • Avoid application to the scalp or along the length of the hair.

Choose a shampoo and conditioner wisely:2

  • Select haircare products tailored to your specific hair type. 

  • Whether you color your hair or undergo chemical treatments, choose shampoos and conditioners designed to address those needs. 

  • For instance, opt for color-treated hair shampoo if you dye your hair, or consider using a "2-in-1" shampoo if your hair is damaged. 

  • Regardless of price, numerous shampoo and conditioner brands offer similar benefits, so choose products that suit your hair requirements best.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  2. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  3. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  4. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
  5. Pakistan's Most Capped Umpire Aleem Dar Recounts Saddest Moment Of His Life
Football News
  1. Brentford FC: Thomas Frank Confident Ivan Toney Will Be A Bees Player After Transfer Deadline Day
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Vinicius Rumours 'Just Speculation', Says Ancelotti Amid Saudi Interest
  3. Premier League: Six Big Talking Points Ahead Of The New EPL Season
  4. UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out
  5. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  5. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Days After Deadly Landslides, Kerala's Wayanad Under Orange Alert For Chances Of Heavy Rain
  2. In Vinesh Phogat’s Village In Haryana, Conspiracy Tales And Lessons In Heartbreak
  3. A Made-In-India Vaccine For Dengue Soon? First-ever Phase 3 Clinical Trial Begins
  4. Day In Pics: August 14, 2024
  5. Karnataka: Teacher Arrested For 'Attempting To Rape' Girl Student Inside Classroom
Entertainment News
  1. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  2. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  3. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
  4. Shaheer Sheikh Visits His 'Cherished' Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital; Calls Her 'Fearless'
  5. Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Major Update About Sequel Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion', Teases An Upcoming Series
US News
  1. Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments
  2. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
  3. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  4. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  5. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
World News
  1. Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments
  2. Bangladesh: Interim Govt Keen To Work With India For Promoting Ties, But Hasina's Comments 'Not Conducive': Foreign Affairs Adviser
  3. A Second Russian Border Region Declares An Emergency As Ukrainian Forces Press Their Incursion
  4. Pakistan Independence Day 2024: PM Shehbaz Sharif Vows To Unveil 5-Year Plan For Economic Stability
  5. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?