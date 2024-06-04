Dr. Arzoo Nagpal - Hair Fall: Signs to Watch For and Actions to Take

Healthcare Spotlight

Hair fall is a common concern that affects people of all ages and genders. While shedding some hair every day is normal, excessive hair loss can be distressing and may indicate an underlying issue.1

Recognizing the signs of problematic hair fall and taking appropriate actions can help address the problem effectively.

Hair loss signs and symptoms include:2

· Gradual thinning often seen as receding hairlines in men and broadening parts in women. 

· Circular or patchy bald spots accompanied by itching or pain.

· Visible scalp

· Scaling patches spread all over the scalp

When to worry about Hair Fall?

· You can perform a “pull test” on your hair at home. Start with a small area of clean, dry hair, and run your fingers through it, tugging gently once you get to the ends of your hair strands. 

· If more than two or three hairs are left in your hand after each tug, you may be experiencing telogen or anagen effluvium. 

· No more than 10 hairs per 100 strands being tugged should be coming out. You will need a doctor to determine the cause.

What steps can I take to address hair fall? 3,4

 

· Schedule an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist to identify potential causes of hair loss early on. 

· Wash and condition your hair gently using a mild shampoo to avoid further damage to fragile strands. 

· Speed up drying time by wrapping your hair in a microfiber towel after washing. 

· Avoid home treatments like coloring, perming, or chemical straightening. 

· Opt for the lowest heat setting on your blow-dryer and air dry when possible to minimize damage. 

· Avoid tight hairstyles like buns or braids that can pull on the hair and contribute to loss. 

· Be gentle when brushing or combing your hair to prevent further breakage. 

· Minimize habits like twirling or pulling on hair that can weaken strands. 

· Quit smoking, as it can exacerbate inflammation throughout the body, including the scalp. 

· Maintain a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients like iron and protein to support hair health.

