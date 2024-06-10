Dr. Abhinav Kumar - Scalp Health: Effective Measures And Dietary Tips

Regular cleansing is essential for maintaining a healthy scalp. 1
Using a gentle shampoo suitable for your scalp type helps remove dirt, excess oil, and product buildup, preventing clogged hair follicles and promoting proper airflow. However, overwashing can strip the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation, so it's important to find the right balance.
Exfoliating the scalp can help remove dead skin cells and unclog hair follicles.1,2
This can be done using a scalp scrub or gently massaging the scalp with a soft brush or fingertips while shampooing.
Moisturizing the scalp is essential for preventing dryness and maintaining its natural balance.
Using a lightweight scalp serum or oil, such as coconut or argan oil, can help hydrate the scalp without weighing down the hair.
Choose your haircare products wisely.2
One of the main ways to help your scalp is to avoid products that contain sulfates, alcohols, or fragrances. Sulfates can strip natural oils from the hair, making the scalp feel dry and prone to irritation. Alcohols and fragrances can suck the moisture out of hair, leaving the hair feeling frizzy, dry, and damaged.
Consuming a nutrient-rich diet is crucial for promoting scalp health from within. 2
Foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins, provide essential nutrients that support scalp health and hair growth. Omega-3 fatty acids in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts are particularly beneficial for maintaining scalp moisture and reducing inflammation. Eating more antioxidants can reduce oxidative stress, which affects the health of the scalp and causes hair loss.
Hydration is also vital for scalp health.
Dehydration can lead to a dry, itchy scalp and may exacerbate scalp conditions like dandruff or eczema. Drinking an adequate amount of water each day helps maintain scalp moisture and supports overall skin health.
Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD