‘Earth Hour’ Today, Here Is All You Need To Know About ‘Grassroots Environment Movement’

Earth Hour will be observed on Saturday evening across the world.

What Is Earth Hour

Earth Hour will be observed at 8.30 pm as per the local time zones with people across the globe switching off non-essential lights for an hour to raise awareness about energy conservation. Earth Hour is observed on the last Saturday in March.

How 'Earth Hour' Started

The tradition was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to encourage people across the globe to raise awareness about energy conservation.

‘Earth Hour’ event started in Sydney in 2007 when the WWF encouraged 2.2 million people to turn off the lights for one hour to support action on climate change.

Lights Of Famous Landmarks Switched Off During 'Earth Hour'

During ‘Earth Hour’, the lights are also turned off at landmarks such as Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, Sydney Opera House, the Empire State Building, Buckingham Palace, the Colosseum and Edinburgh Castle.

'Earth Hour' A Grassroots Global Environment Movement

The ‘Earth Hour’ has been described as one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment.

Earth Hour engages people in more than 180 countries and territories, switching off their lights to show support for our ‘blue’ planet.

