Sanjay Dutt, Jay Patel, and Meezan Jafri Spotted On New York’s Iconic 5th Avenue

Meezan Jafri, the son of renowned Bollywood comedian Jaaved Jaaferi, is a promising talent in the industry. After making his debut in Malaal, Meezan has quickly gained recognition for his acting skills and charming screen presence. With a growing fan base, he is poised to become one of Bollywood’s next big stars. His outing in New York with Sanjay Dutt and Jay Patel suggests that this young actor is making waves both on and off the screen.