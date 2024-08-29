Sanjay Dutt, Jay Patel, and Meezan Jafri Spotted On New York’s Iconic 5th Avenue

The trio’s presence created quite a buzz, if any future collab is expected.
Sanjay Dutt is a veteran of the Indian film industry, known for his diverse roles in both action-packed blockbusters and critically acclaimed dramas. With a career spanning over four decades, Dutt has become a household name, often associated with iconic films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Vaastav, and Agneepath., Dutt has always emerged stronger and continues to be a beloved figure in Indian cinema.
Producer and Actor Jay Patel has contributed to a variety of entertainment projects, including the non-profit film I’m Gonna Tell God Everything and the recent movie Veer Savarkar, where he portrayed the role of Shyamji Krishna Varma. His presence alongside Sanjay Dutt and Meezan Jafri speaks volumes about his deep friendship with them.
Meezan Jafri, the son of renowned Bollywood comedian Jaaved Jaaferi, is a promising talent in the industry. After making his debut in Malaal, Meezan has quickly gained recognition for his acting skills and charming screen presence. With a growing fan base, he is poised to become one of Bollywood’s next big stars. His outing in New York with Sanjay Dutt and Jay Patel suggests that this young actor is making waves both on and off the screen.
Their appearance on 5th Avenue not only showcases their camaraderie and also sparks a hint of their upcoming collaboration.