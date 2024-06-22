Release Of "Four Rivers Six Ranges" Aligns With Geopolitical Focus On Tibet Amid US Congressional Visit

In a world where cultural and political narratives often clash, Shenpenn Khymsar's upcoming film Four Rivers Six Ranges promises to bring a powerful story of resistance and resilience to the forefront. Set to release later this year, the film is the first of its kind made by Tibetan refugees in India, the US, Canada, and Nepal. It recounts the harrowing and heroic journey of the Tibetan resistance group 4R6R, which successfully escorted His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the Indian border on March 26, 1959.