Liked The Visuals Of Gandhadagudi? Meet Its Director Of Photographer / Cinematographer Pratheek Shetty

Pratheek Shetty, has always been driven by culture, art, exploring new places and incorporating this into his films. Before he embarked on his movie career, Prateek had worked as an in-house editor for the Grammy award winning music artiste Ricky Kej for three years. He then moved into the Kannada industry and since then has been the talented editor behind many noteworthy projects.

His first film as editor was Rishab Shetty’s Sarakari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale in 2018; the film had won the National award. Pratheek has also worked as an editor for films like 777 Charlie, the recent blockbuster Kantara and Hero. He has to his credit the pride of being the director of photographer and editor of the iconic Kannada feature film Gandhadagudi, featuring the late Puneeth Rajkumar which will release this month. Gandhadagudi has been one of the most challenging yet highly inspiring projects for Prateek, as bringing into life Appu sir's dream of making Karnataka's ecstatic wildlife and nature recognized among people, drove the entire team to work harder. Shooting wildlife comes with its own challenges like waiting for natural light and animals for long hours, however, Puneeth sir's involvement, support and presence throughout the shoots was a motivational force for the team to preserve.

The enterprising talent has also directed the music video for the Grammy-winning album 'Divine Tides'. His video work on climate change was showcased at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President François Hollande. (‘Shanti Samsara’ by Ricky Kej). He has also been the brain behind music videos like the Bangalore Song from French Biryani, the introduction song Demon In Me from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, the rock version of Aigiri Nandini and popular award-winning music video singles of Ricky Kej. Prateek owns a production house called Darkbird Films.