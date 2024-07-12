'Kakuda On ZEE5: A Spine-Tingling Fusion Of Humor And Horror'

‘Kakuda’: A New Wave in the Genre of the Horror-Comedy Movies

‘Kakuda’ on ZEE5 is a testimony to the fact that horror-comedy has come a long way and has much to offer. Thus, while retaining the essential elements of horror, the movie also has moments of comedy that help it to be different from other movies of the same kind. This fusion not only amuses the viewers but engages them throughout the movie and its surprising plot. Such a film can bring about the feeling of laughing and being scared simultaneously, proving that the horror-comedy genre can be taken to another level. This trend is being set by ‘Kakuda’ on ZEE5, and the audience can witness how effectively and interestingly mixed genre films can be made.