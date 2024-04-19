UCC Turns Non-Issue in Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Poll Despite Hype

The UCC law mandates the compulsory registration of marriages within 60 days of solemnization. This provision applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, whether marrying within or outside the state. The non-registration of marriages will be met with a penalty of Rs 10,000. Submitting false information would incur a fine of Rs 25,000 and a three-month jail term. No marriage could be dissolved without a court order otherwise it would attract imprisonment for up to 3 years.