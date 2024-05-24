The Last Stand: Niyamgiri Villagers Boycott Election To Oppose ‘Arbitrary’ Arrests, Bauxite Mining  

Nearly 11 years later, a lot has changed in the foothills. As we drive down from Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of the Kalahandi district, roads are being widened almost during the entire stretch, and we pass two CRPF camps, surrounded by barbed wire and starkly different from the tiny villages that appear here and there among dense forests and hills. It takes us four hours to reach Lado’s village Lakhapadar. Before 2021, it would have taken us that much time just to cover the last 11 kilometres on foot, climbing the mountain from Parsali, the gram panchayat headquarter. Now, it takes less than an hour on a thin asphalt road with thick vegetation on each side, though we do lose our way a couple of times and come upon dead ends. Our jeep is the only vehicle on the road throughout this time.