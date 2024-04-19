Elections

More Than 5k Persons Exercise Franchise Under EC's 'Home Voting Policy' In Maharashtra

The EC has come up with a facility for senior citizens and persons with disability to vote from home, the poll official said.

A total of 4,334 persons above the age of 85 exercised their franchise over the past 48 hours for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra under the Election Commission of India's 'Home Voting Policy', an official said on Thursday.

"As part of the scheme, 4,334 voters who are above 85 years of age and 727 persons with disabilities (PwDs) voted," he said.

The first phase of polls for five seats in the state will be held on Friday.

