Elections

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Tells How INDIA-bloc Will Choose PM Within Hours If Voted To Power On June 4

The absence of a PM face in INDIA's campaigning drew criticism from the BJP-led NDA as Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the opposition was planning for five PMs in five years.

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the election is not a beauty contest between people and hence INDIA-bloc has no PM face against Narendra Modi. He clarified that choosing the Prime Minister after they get the mandate on June 4 will be a matter of only a few hours.

The development came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA-bloc would select the PM through a consensus at a meeting of all the 26 alliance partners after the results are declared on June 4.

BY PTI

It will follow the process that the former UPA adopted in 2004, Kharge said.

Ramesh cited how Manmohan Singh's name was announced as the PM within four days in 2004, adding that this time it would not even take two days.

He said the name will be decided within a few hours.

As per Ramesh, the formula to be followed is that the candidate of the biggest party will be the prime minister.

The absence of a PM face in INDIA's campaigning drew criticism from the BJP-led NDA as Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the opposition was planning for five PMs in five years.

In reaction Kharge said in UPA was also an alliance of parties and it completed full terms with one PM at the helm.

