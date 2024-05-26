INDIA-bloc Calls For Meet On June 1, All Alliance Partners Invited To Delhi Before June 4 LS Poll Results

The amalgam of Opposition political parties—INDIA against BJP has reportedly called an all party meeting on June 1. INDIA-bloc’s meet has been scheduled on the day when the polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections would take place.
The meet has also been scheduled ahead of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s surrender date on June 2, the day when he has to present himself before Tihar jail authorities. Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case.
INDIA-bloc has reportedly invited all its alliance partners to attend the meeting, which will take place in Delhi, four days before results of Lok Sabha elections will be announced.