Elections

INDIA-bloc Calls For Meet On June 1, All Alliance Partners Invited To Delhi Before June 4 LS Poll Results

INDIA-bloc has also scheduled its meet ahead of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s surrender date on June 2, the day when he has to present himself before Tihar jail authorities.

PTI
INDIA-bloc to hold meet in Delhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The amalgam of Opposition political parties—INDIA against BJP has reportedly called an all party meeting on June 1. INDIA-bloc’s meet has been scheduled on the day when the polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections would take place.

ALSO READ | Wayanad: A Loss For INDIA Coalition, No Matter Who Wins

The meet has also been scheduled ahead of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s surrender date on June 2, the day when he has to present himself before Tihar jail authorities. Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case.

Nitish Kumar, Baba Siddique, Ashok Chavan, Jayant Chaudhary, Milind Deora, Jagadish Shettar (clockwise) - Getty Images
The Growing List Of Political Leaders Who Ditched INDIA Bloc for NDA-BJP, As Lok Sabha Polls Near

BY Outlook Web Desk

INDIA-bloc has reportedly invited all its alliance partners to attend the meeting, which will take place in Delhi, four days before results of Lok Sabha elections will be announced.

From the Archives: VP Singh, along with NT Rama Rao, PK Mahanta and N Karunanidhi in 1989 - Photo: Getty Images
Lok Sabha 2024: Has INDIA Ignored The Country's Past Coalition Lessons?

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

