Elections

Congress Nominates JNU Professor, Former MLA For Two Lok Sabha Seats In Manipur

Akoijam gained popularity for his academic insights into the ethnic violence that broke out in the state last year.

24 March 2024
File photo of Congress flags
The Congress has nominated JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and former MLA Alfred Kanngam Arthur for the Inner and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seats respectively in the upcoming polls, an official statement said.

The statement, issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K Venugopal, said that the decision was taken by the Central Election Committee of the grand old party.

Akoijam gained popularity for his academic insights into the ethnic violence that broke out in the state last year.

Arthur, a former party MLA, hails from Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul district.

Arthur will fight against Naga People's Front (NPF) nominee and former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer K Timothy Zimik in the Outer Manipur seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The BJP has announced its support for ally NPF in the Outer Manipur seat.

In the Inner Manipur seat, however, the party is yet to announce its candidate.

Party sources said that apart from incumbent MP RK Ranjan, state party president A Sharda Devi and Rajya Sabha MP L Sanajaoba are likely contenders.

Lok Sabha elections to the two seats in the state will be held in two phases.

The Inner Manipur seat, along with 15 assembly segments of Outer Manipur, will go to polls on April 19. Polling for the remaining 13 assembly segments of Outer Manipur will be held on April 26.

So far, no candidate has filed any nomination in the state.

While Inner Manipur is dominated by Imphal Valley-based Meiteis, hills-based Kukis and Nagas form the majority in the Outer Manipur seat.

