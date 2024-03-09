Culture & Society

Women in Newsroom - CEO's Take

Two and a half years ago, Outlook decided to diversify its newsroom by bringing in women editors. This initiative has proven successful, fostering collaboration and inclusivity. The organisation continues to grow and evolve naturally, embracing diversity and empowering women in both editorial and marketing roles. Indranil Roy, CEO of Outlook Group, talks about the decision to appoint more women editors, breaking stereotypes and fostering inclusivity. He reflects on his upbringing and highlights the importance of women in the newsroom and the positive impact it has had on the organization's growth and development. This International Women’s Day, let’s recognise the resilience and power of women in driving change across the world.