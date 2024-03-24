The couple also registered the marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 in the Bhilwara court earlier this month. "When we went to register under the special marriage act the officials raised eyebrows stating that there is no need to get registered under the act as we both are 'Hindus' but instead get married under The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. However, we told them that we didn't want to follow religious rituals. The application is still pending in the court," Mamta and Krishna told Outlook.



The Hindu Marriage Act, of 1955, is specific to Hindu marriages and provides detailed provisions for such marriages, while the Special Marriage Act, of 1954, allows for marriages between individuals of different religions or those who do not wish to follow religious rituals.



"If a marriage is registered under the Special Marriage Act, its provisions would govern, even if the couple was initially married under the Hindu Marriage Act. Both Acts confer jurisdiction based on the couple's place of residence or where the marriage was solemnised," said Akhil Chaudhary, Rajasthan-based advocate who specialises in human rights cases, also an invitee at the ceremony.