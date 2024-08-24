The Imperial Hygiene Of Cecil Tyndale Biscoe: How A British Missionary's Cleanliness Campaign Recast Kashmiri Identity

Cecil Tyndale Biscoe, a celebrated British educationist missionary, sought not only to educate but also to shape the collective character of Kashmiris, as evident in his book — Character Building in Kashmir. Arriving in Kashmir in 1892 to lead the Christian Missionary School (CMS), Biscoe criticised the Kashmiris for what he perceived as a ‘lack of regard for personal cleanliness’. While he admired Kashmir’s ‘beautiful and picturesque’ Valley, he found the local inhabitants’ cleanliness lacking and their bodies degraded. Thus, he embarked on a mission to instill the virtues of cleanliness, viewing it as a fundamental step toward fulfilling what he perceived as ‘The White Man’s Burden’.