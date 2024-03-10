The Colourism That Women Face

Fair.

‘If only’ is a girl surveying her mother’s kitchen like a scientist in an experimental laboratory. Is it besan, milk, honey, rose water, yoghurt, or turmeric?

‘If only’ is a scrubbing of elbows and knees and secret places that sting, and a bathroom exploding citrus, and skin rubbed raw and bruised but it does not matter. Is it gone? That is the important thing. The only thing is it gone?

The dirt of my skin. The dirt that has dissolved somehow into my liquid skin, a mop of shame, plunged over and over again into water, now unclean.

‘If only’ is the substituting emphasis on ‘features’. Preceded/ followed by the inescapable ‘’but.

Well-meaning, pragmatic (cruel?).

The colour is dark, but the features are good. The features are sharp, but the colour is dark.