Right-Swiping Caste: How Caste Becomes Deciding Factor For Finding Partners On Dating Apps

Adrija, who ‘met’ her husband on an online dating app, says: “Factors like caste and community did not matter to me, so I did not bother much about that aspect. But for many, it is a deciding factor and it will come up in the first few conversations itself.” For her, the world of dating apps mirrors the real world and the world of matrimonial apps; the only difference is that the apps “give more control to individuals, and not families, to decide what factors matter to them”.